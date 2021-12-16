5 WWE Superstars who could retire Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is a WWE Superstar who has not only wowed fans during his career but has also carved a niche for himself in the industry. WWE has given some of the best wrestlers in the industry to perform at the highest level.

Mysterio has won several championships in WWE during his various stints with the company. He has impressed his fans each time he has entered the ring and continues to perform at the top level at the age of 47.

Rey Mysterio has made it clear that he will be hanging his boots sooner rather than later. He did tease a retirement last year, but that did not work out too well for him.

With his son performing in WWE, Rey now has all the more reasons to pass the torch and retire from the ring. With that being said, take a look at the five WWE Superstars who could retire Rey Mysterio from the ring.

#5. Rey Mysterio could lose his position in WWE to Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar is currently one of the greatest heels in WWE NXT. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion is leading Legado del Fantasma well and putting on some great matches for the fans.

Escobar could move to the WWE main roster soon. That could lead him to a rivalry with Rey Mysterio. Escobar is no stranger to Rey, as the two Mexican wrestlers have interacted before.

Rey Mysterio even lent Escobar his gear from Halloween Havoc 1997 to use for NXT TakeOver. Escobar spoke about how he contacted Rey for just the wristbands for the event. However, the former WWE Heavyweight Champion wanted Escobar to wear the entire costume:

"I called Rey and I asked him, 'Rey, is there a chance that I could wear your wristbands for the match?' And he said, 'No. I'm going to send over the entire gear and if it fits where it.' I think to me, it was an opportunity to pay homage to the two guys that put the Mexican Cruiserweight Division on the map and that set the tone for what happened years later and two decades later."

The two men share a friendship that could lead to a great rivalry in the middle. Just like Rey Mysterio, Escobar is a great high-flying superstar. He could retire Rey and take his place on the roster to become the new torchbearer for Mexican wrestling in WWE.

