5 WWE Superstars who could save Paul Heyman from the wrath of Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns is scheduled to compete in a massive tag team match this weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The Head of the Table will be teaming up with Jey Uso to battle Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Reed and Breakker brutally attacked Reigns and Uso this past Monday night on RAW. Paul Heyman betrayed Reigns in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 and will likely be ringside for the tag team match at SummerSlam. Reigns may attempt to get revenge on the Hall of Famer, but several stars could show up to prevent him from doing so.

#5. Seth Rollins could return at WWE SummerSlam to help Paul Heyman

Seth Rollins has been out of action since suffering an injury during his singles match against LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event last month. LA Knight capitalized on the injury and planted Rollins with the BFT for the pinfall victory.

Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match and could have plans to cash in during SummerSlam this weekend. The Visionary may also decide to interfere in Roman Reigns' tag team match and make sure that the 40-year-old does not lay his hands on Paul Heyman.

#4. Ethan Page

Ethan Page spent several years in All Elite Wrestling but was never able to break out as a major star. He arrived in NXT earlier this year and has already had a ton of success. The veteran is the reigning NXT North American Champion, but the promotion may have plans for him on the main roster.

It was recently reported that Page is being considered for Paul Heyman's faction on the main roster. The former AEW star might show up during the tag team match to attack Roman Reigns and reveal that he is officially the newest member of Heyman's faction on WWE RAW.

#3. Ricky Saints

Ricky Saints, formerly known as Ricky Starks in All Elite Wrestling, is also rumored to potentially be joining Seth Rollins' faction. The veteran was released by AEW earlier this year and has already made an impact during his time in NXT.

Saints captured the North American Championship from Shawn Spears on the April 1 edition of WWE NXT. However, he lost the title to Ethan Page the following month on NXT television. The promotion may have major plans for both Page and Saints on the main roster, and the duo could show up at SummerSlam this weekend.

Page and Saints might interfere in the tag team match to take out Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Paul Heyman could then reveal that Page and Saints were his newest recruits, and they were destined for greatness on RAW moving forward.

#2. Jey Uso

Jey Uso will be reuniting with Roman Reigns to battle Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at SummerSlam. The Yeet Master captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WrestleMania but lost the title back to The Ring General on the June 9 edition of WWE RAW.

Paul Heyman may have secretly approached Main Event Jey ahead of the tag team match at SummerSlam and convinced him to betray Roman Reigns. Heyman could have promised Uso that he would guide him to success as a singles star again in exchange for betraying The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam this weekend.

#1. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has not competed in a match on WWE television since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The Beast Incarnate shook The American Nightmare's hand following the match and then went on hiatus from the company.

Paul Heyman used to serve as the advocate for Lesnar and may have reached out to the absent star ahead of WWE SummerSlam. Brock Lesnar could return during the tag team match to protect Heyman and reignite his rivalry with Roman Reigns.

