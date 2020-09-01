5 WWE Superstars Seth Rollins could feud with before he goes on paternity leave

It is an intriguing time to be a Seth Rollins fan. The Monday Night Messiah had a busy night on RAW, defeating Dominik Mysterio before facing Keith Lee and Randy Orton in a triple threat number one contender's match in the main event. Rollins may have been pinned, but he is one of the few WWE Superstars who can withstand a defeat like that and remain a top star.

His current position is particularly interesting, as it seems like his feud with the Mysterios is over. Rey is out with a torn triceps and Dominik has lost multiple times to Rollins in singles action. Something new could be on the horizon for him.

And with his fiancee, Becky Lynch, being months into her pregnancy, one has to assume that Seth Rollins will be going on paternity in a couple of months' time. Their baby is due in December, so the former Universal Champion could possibly take some time off following Survivor Series.

Rollins could have a couple of feuds against various WWE Superstars before going away for a while, possibly putting them over in the process. Some of them have been heavily involved with him recently, while others could simply raise their stock in matches against the BeastSlayer.

Here are five WWE Superstars Seth Rollins could feud with before he goes on paternity leave.

#5 Big E could get drafted to RAW and face Seth Rollins

The fire and passion Big E shows here really hits you. So genuine and authentic.



I’ve always felt the argument that New Day ‘has to get more serious’ to get to the top was a lazy one.



They’ve shown countless times they can ramp it up.

pic.twitter.com/ZXfDxcJj29 — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 29, 2020

This is unlikely, simply because Big E and Seth Rollins are on different brands. But WWE has been known to make some shocking draft picks between RAW and SmackDown, with a few of them likely during this year's edition, which may take place in a month or two.

Moving Big E to RAW would not be a popular move, especially since he has been a part of SmackDown for over three memorable years. But this could happen for the sake of "shaking things up". And if it does, there is no better opponent for Big E to look great against than Rollins.

The former New Day member is enjoying a singles run on the Blue brand, having defeated The Miz, John Morrison, and Sheamus, all in impressive fashion. He will continue to rise up the ranks, whether his future lies on RAW or SmackDown.

A victory over Seth Rollins would instantly make Big E a major threat to Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, or whoever else is in the WWE Title picture at the time.