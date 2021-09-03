5 WWE Superstars who broke their necks in the ring

No WWE Superstar is safe from injuries in the ring. While WWE Superstars are professionally trained athletes, they cannot control every single variable in the ring. This can lead to some legitimate injuries that can take them out of the ring for some time and even end their careers.

Fans have witnessed superstars breaking their noses in the ring or suffering concussions. While men like John Cena and Sheamus have fought through broken noses, others have completed matches even after suffering a concussion.

Over the years, many prominent figures have had career-ending injuries, including broken necks. The neck injuries are some of the worst as they leave a lasting impact on a wrestler’s life and the path to recovery is extremely painful.

With that in mind, take a look at five superstars who broke their necks in the WWE ring.

#5. A match against Brock Lesnar led to Bob “Hardcore” Holly breaking his neck in WWE

Yes, this was a match that actually happened 💀 #RoyalRumble04 pic.twitter.com/vckaS41JfT — That Weasel Mouthed Diva Of Unbridled Cynicism (@ReBourneAgain) January 17, 2021

“Hardcore” Holly was once seen as the toughest man in WWE. The superstar had the in-ring talent to pull off some good matches, and punished his opponents to maintain his status as a heel.

The former Hardcore Champion ran into Brock Lesnar in 2002. The two men had a match in which a botched powerbomb from Lesnar broke Holly’s neck.

The impact of the powerbomb was enough to take the WWE Superstar out of contention for thirteen months. Since then, Holly has appeared in several interviews and spoken about how none of it was Brock Lesnar’s fault.

“Let me clear something up, people write stupid s–t on the internet all the time saying me and Brock didn’t get along, me and him got along just fine and we worked well together. I did break my neck during a match with Brock but he called me all the time whilst I was in the hospital checking up on me. People say that he did it on purpose and I got what I deserved. Let me tell you something; no one deserves to get a broken neck number one, and he didn’t do it on purpose!”

Lesnar dropped Holly on his head during a match on Smackdown that legit took him out of action. Holly shoot badmouthed Lesnar while out so WWE turned it into an angle and let Holly act like a tough guy so he could then do the job and look stupid as punishment. https://t.co/subUtF3KTq — Duuuuuuuuuude V.4½ (@theundudesputed) January 17, 2021

Holly made a successful recovery and continued to perform for WWE for several years after his neck injury. He had a good partnership with Cody Rhodes, following which he was released from his contract in 2009 after a 15-year tenure.

