5 WWE Superstars who surprisingly got the win for their team at Survivor Series

Survivor Series 2021 is scheduled to start in less than 24 hours amid excitement galore at the Barclays Center in New York.

The pay-per-view will showcase a host of exhilarating matches, with the latest addition being the 25-Man Dual Battle Royal to commemorate The Rock's silver anniversary in WWE.

With that being said, one of the biggest draws for the event as always will be the traditional Survivor Series elimination match. Men and women from both RAW and SmackDown will go head-to-head in this five-on-five classic for brand supremacy.

These elimination matches since the inception of the event in 1987 have served as the DNA of this pay-per-view. They have given fans plenty of surprises, making them edge-of-the-seat affairs.

In this article, we take a walk down memory lane to look at five WWE Superstars who surprisingly got the win for their team in these classic bouts at Survivor Series:

#5 The Rock - Survivor Series 1996

Rocky Maivia (The Rock's former in-ring name) made his WWE debut at the Survivor Series 1996.

The People's Champion was part of Team Mero in a traditional four-on-four elimination match against Team Helmsley. The youngster put up a praise-worthy showing when he defied all expectations and eliminated established names in Crush and Goldust to emerge as the sole survivor, thus winning the bout for Team Mero.

This win would serve as a stepping stone for The Great One to become one of the most popular names in WWE during the Attitude Era.

After 25 years, The Rock is still a force to be reckoned with in the ring and one would surely hope to see him return to the squared circle sooner rather than later.

