5 WWE Superstars who were once Tag Team Champions with current AEW stars

These WWE Superstars once held tag team gold with current AEW stars.

Almost all of these former Tag Team Champions are currently doing well in their respective promotions.

Drew McIntyre and Cody

All Elite Wrestling came into being last year when it presented its first show, Double Or Nothing, in May. The promotion seems to be doing well for itself, and many fans have deemed it as being a legit alternative to WWE. Ever since last September, WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite have engaged in a rating war on Wednesday nights.

AEW boasts a stacked roster consisting of some of the finest talents the industry has to offer. Fans might have noticed that a good chunk of AEW talent has worked for WWE in the past. Big AEW names such as Cody, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Jake Hager have all once wrestled under the WWE umbrella.

In this slideshow, we'll take a look at 5 current WWE Superstars, who once held the WWE Tag Team titles with current AEW stars.

#5 Drew McIntyre (with Cody)

McIntyre and Cody

Back in 2010, Drew McIntyre was still a fairly new talent and was attempting to establish himself as a top heel on the Blue brand. He engaged in a rivalry with Matt Hardy and Christian at the time. Cody, who was donning the 'Dashing' gimmick at the time, was having issues with the babyface duo as well. This led to McIntyre and Cody forming an alliance.

At Night of Champions, McIntyre and Cody won a Tag Team Turmoil match to win the WWE Tag Team Championship, after last eliminating Mark Henry and Evan Bourne. At Bragging Rights, Cody and McIntyre lost the belts to John Cena and David Otunga, and the team was dissolved soon after. Today, Cody and McIntyre and two of the biggest stars in the business. While Cody is the TNT Champion on AEW and is impressing fans with his weekly title defenses, McIntyre is currently the WWE Champion on the RAW brand.

