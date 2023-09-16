5 WWE Superstars The Rock can face at WrestleMania 40 if Roman Reigns isn't available 

The Rock may wrestle his first match in eight years at WrestleMania 40, but he doesn't necessarily have to face Roman Reigns at the event.

Prior to WWE Royal Rumble 2023, fans were hopeful that The Rock would make a triumphant return, and challenge The Tribal Chief at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, that didn't happen, and Reigns ended up headlining WrestleMania 39 with Cody Rhodes.

Now, thanks to his surprise return at SmackDown, rumors have restarted about The Great One being ready to put on his wrestling boots once again. During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, The Black Adam star hinted that he could have his highly-anticipated bout against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

But in case WWE sticks to the current plans for The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at The Show of Shows, The Rock could still end up competing at the event.

The current WWE roster is filled to the brim with gifted superstars, who would benefit a ton by sharing the ring with The Brahma Bull. Let's take a look at five of them.

#5 Rey Mysterio

In the summer of 2002, as The Rock was getting ready to transition into a part-timer, another all-time great performer was just getting started with WWE: Rey Mysterio.

As a result, the WWE Universe never got to enjoy a full-blown program between the two legends. But that can change next year! With The Master of 619 still being able to perform at an elite level, WWE can easily trust him to work a match with The Rock at WrestleMania 40.

Interestingly, a bout between the two was pitched for WrestleMania 21. While fans may have been robbed of it 18 years ago, WWE and The Rock have the chance to do right by them.

Also, with both Superstars being immensely likable babyfaces, there wouldn't even be a need for an intricately crafted storyline. A couple of feel-good promos followed by a friendly bout would send all the fans home happy.

#4 Grayson Waller

Once The Rock starts laying a verbal smackdown on someone, it's over for them. On the mic, the 2000 Royal Rumble winner is simply untouchable. But the current roster has its fair share of charismatic promos, and Grayson Waller is one of them.

Ever since his main-roster call-up earlier this year, The Aussie Icon has got to rub shoulders with some of the all-time greats. He put on a classic bout with Edge and got to engage in a promo battle with John Cena.

Surprisingly, this past summer, Waller made some snarky remarks geared toward The Rock. He has even mocked The People's Elbow on multiple occasions. So, the story is already there for the taking.

Thus, if Roman Reigns isn't available, The Great One can lock horns with the 21st Century Success Story. And if he's lucky, he may get invited to The Grayson Waller Effect as well.

#3 Solo Sikoa

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns being in a different rivalry shouldn't mean that The Rock couldn't feud with The Bloodline. He has every reason to confront his 'family,' and if he becomes a problem for them, The Tribal Chief knows someone who can solve it.

Solo Sikoa, The Bloodline's Enforcer, has been booked like an absolute unit since his main-roster debut in 2022. He has gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, and AJ Styles. If he can get a match with The Great One himself, that would elevate his stock to unfathomable heights.

Moreover, they can rope Rikishi into the storyline and have him speak for his son. The Attitude Era callbacks could add depth to the feud, and give Sikoa an additional reason to slay The Brahma Bull at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Overall, this match has the potential to create a tremendous passing-of-the-torch moment, regardless of who has his hand raised in the end.

#2 LA Knight

LA Knight's meteoric rise to megastardom is one for the history books. Even though he has done a remarkable job of coming into his own, there are still some naysayers who accuse him of imitating The Rock.

While the 40-year-old WWE sensation has admitted to drawing inspiration from The Rock, his unique style is the reason why he is supremely popular with the fans.

Therefore, the only way for Knight to silence such critics would be to go face-to-face with the 10-time World Champion, both on the mic and between the bells.

Ahead of SummerSlam 2023, WWE strapped a rocket to Knight's back, and he's been exceeding expectations, night-in and night-out. So, a bout pitting him against The Rock at WrestleMania 40 wouldn't look out of place at all. Instead, it would be the perfect litmus test of how well Knight can fare in the company of a once-in-a-generation talent.

#1 Brock Lesnar (dethroned The Rock at SummerSlam 2002)

Expand Tweet

Brock Lesnar's debut year on the main roster is hailed by many as one of the most successful rookie years. That wouldn't have been possible if it wasn't for his decisive victory over the Jumanji star at SummerSlam 2002.

There were rumors of them running it back 12 years later at WrestleMania 30. However, those plans were shelved, and The Beast Incarnate went on to break The Undertaker's streak.

But now, with talks of The Great One wrestling at next year's Mania gaining steam, WWE has the perfect opportunity to build to the rematch of the century. Given how much they have accomplished both in and out of WWE, their clash this time around would be even more anticipated than the one in 2002.

There's no denying that Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is the match fans have been clamoring for. But a showdown between The Brahma Bull and The Beast Incarnate would be equally enticing.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage