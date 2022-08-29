5 WWE Superstars who could benefit from NXT Europe

WWE recently announced big plans for its operations abroad. Instead of featuring a brand specifically in and around England like NXT UK, the company will expand that territory.

Very soon, WWE will unveil NXT Europe in an aggressive effort to salvage its overseas project. The UK version featured talented wrestlers and some great action, but never really seemed to draw as much attention in the United States as originally hoped.

There were even whispers at one time that it might be shut down altogether, but it now has new life, albeit in a different form.

With the upcoming changes, several current stars of World Wrestling Entertainment could really take advantage of this turn of events. Whether they are foreign-born stars or American performers who could use a change of scenery, there could be a bright horizon waiting for them on the other side of the Atlantic.

Here's a look at five WWE and NXT Superstars who could benefit from the arrival of NXT Europe.

#5 - Sheamus is nearing the end of his career and might get a boost from a new challenge

The Irish native and four-time world champion has had great success in his time with WWE. But the last few years haven't been kind to Sheamus, as he's mostly been a tag team performer or a member of factions. He hasn't been consistently booked at the top of the card in a long time.

WWE Europe would greatly benefit the veteran, as he could recharge his batteries there while likely having a lighter schedule. He would also be closer to his native land, which would make his time riding off into the sunset even more special.

JTE @JTEonYT Happy St. Patrick’s Day!



Let’s all take a moment to show respect to Ireland’s Greatest Pro Wrestler.



His resume & career speaks for itself. Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Let’s all take a moment to show respect to Ireland’s Greatest Pro Wrestler. His resume & career speaks for itself. https://t.co/nae7jwXp1f

As someone who is surely set to become a Hall of Famer someday, Sheamus could have a successful run overseas. The big man can then return to WWE and finish things off on an extremely high note.

#4 - Happy Corbin needs a total reboot on a different stage; NXT Europe could provide that

Baron Corbin has had several different personas during his time with the company. He's been a lone wolf, a bankrupt bum and then an incredibly happy rich guy.

The problem is that none of those attempts have worked. Corbin, who has great size and athleticism, has fizzled badly with the fanbase.

The former NFL player at one time captured the Money in the Bank briefcase, only to lose it in a failed cash-in attempt. It seems like his career never really recovered from that moment.

A trip across the pond could be just what the doctor ordered for the American performer. Perhaps being in front of fresh faces and under different lights could help find whatever's missing to make him a true superstar.

#3 - Nikki A.S.H. needs a gimmick reboot and a new environment

Why WWE chose to scrap Nikki's unhinged character for the corny superhero schtick is a mystery to much of the WWE Universe.

When she emerged from NXT, it appeared as if the character was popular with the people, but she was never truly booked on top. In WWE, that means it must be something you are doing wrong or need to change.

Brian T @BrianTXtreme I'm hoping this leads to a heel turn and we get crazy Nikki Cross back #WWERAW I'm hoping this leads to a heel turn and we get crazy Nikki Cross back #WWERAW https://t.co/MvkqM24ixP

So, the creative team gave her the role of a bumbling wannabe superhero. It may be a new look, but it hasn't led to much new success.

She's mostly been a part of comedy skits and appearing in tag teams. In essence, she's been slotted into her spot on the card, and for now, she isn't going anywhere on the main roster.

A move back to Europe might be a great restart for the Scottish star's career. She can retool things, or "learn a new hold," as the veterans might say.

Even better? She could trade her cape in for a leather jacket and become the old Nikki Cross again.

#2 - Gunther could make a triumphant return to Europe

Many fans have already tabbed the mighty Gunther to become the Undisputed WWE Champion someday. If he continues on his current path, it may come sooner rather than later.

The 6'4", 270-pound Austrian grappler was already a dominant figure in NXT UK, where he had the longest title reign in the brand's history at an astounding 870 days. He's now an unstoppable force on SmackDown and has a firm grasp on the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

A six-month victory tour for Gunther would only elevate his global status and possibly even prep him for a run at the Big One when he finally returns to America. It would give him a chance to relive some of his former glory before moving on to the WrestleMania main event.

#1 - Any current or future WWE titleholder

NXT Europe should really be a place considered to be great for WWE Superstars who need to 'go away' for awhile - much like the aforementioned Nikki Cross. This usually allows them to come back refreshed and usually receive a huge pop.

But this whole new world will be available for established stars to 'tour Europe' on their own, not as part of a main roster trip.

When Bret Hart was World Champion in the 90's, he became famous for his extended trips overseas. That led to him being more popular in some far reaches of the world than he was back home in North America. Someone like Roman Reigns or a future titleholder could do the same thing today.

While many fans were sad to see NXT UK rebranded in this way, it could end up being a great thing in the grand scheme of things. Perhaps an influx of established WWE stars will help this new endeavor accomplish what its predecessor didn't.

