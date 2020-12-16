5 WWE Superstars who were unhappy about their finishers being stolen

WWE Superstars spend years in training to perfect every move they perform in the ring. This allows them to perform these moves with precision as safely as possible. While regular moves can be performed without too much danger, it’s the finishers that are usually the flashiest moves that require immense practice to be performed safely.

While Superstars such as Baron Corbin and Riddle have pretty unique finishers, many others use finishers that have been picked up from other wrestlers.

Shawn Michaels made the Superkick famous as 'Sweet Chin Music’, but we see several Superstars use the Superkick generously during matches as regular moves. On the other hand, several current and former Superstars have called out other Superstars for stealing their finishers in the ring.

This has caused some quarrels between the men and women backstage, and some wrestlers have been forced to change their finishing moves as a result.

In this article, we will look at 5 WWE Superstars who were unhappy about their finishing moves being stolen by other Superstars.

#5 Billy Kidman tried to stop Paul London from performing The Shooting Star Press finisher in WWE

Remember the time Billy Kidman pinned John Cena? pic.twitter.com/nrBS71tfhX — Wrestling Memes (@Wrestling_Memes) April 4, 2019

Paul London was seen as an athletic high-flyer in WWE. London formed a good tag team with Brian Kendrick in the mid-2000s and the two Superstars went on to win the Tag Team Championships twice in WWE.

Advertisement

Kendrick, however, wasn’t the only Superstar whom London tagged with. Before Kendrick, London was in a tag team with Billy Kidman. The two Superstars went on to win the WWE Tag Team Championships once together.

During an episode of The Pancakes and Powerslams Show, London recalled the time when he was teaming up with Kendrick and performing the Shooting Star Press. He revealed that Kidman, who also used to perform the move, was unhappy at watching London perform the Shooting Star Press and confronted him.

"I remember we were working I think Matt [Hardy] and Shannon [Moore] in New York, and I decided that we could start doing something where Brian [Kendrick] is on all fours, and I run, jump off his back, and do a Shooting Star [Press] off his back. So I started doing that in the matches, and it was getting really good reactions, how we were using them. And I remember [Billy] Kidman coming up to me, and he said, 'Hey man! You're gonna steal my move every night?! You're gonna keep stealing my move every night?!' I just looked at him and said, 'Do you do a running Shooting Star off the back?' He goes, 'uh... well no, but...' I go, 'Well... yeah.'”

Advertisement

Thankfully, London made his stance clear and sent Kidman away. The WWE Superstar continued to work for the company until 2008 following which he was released from his contract.

AJ Styles has also recently revealed that Kidman denied him from using the Shooting Star Press when the two Superstars were competing in WCW.