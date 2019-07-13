3 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon will push once they return and 2 that will not receive a push

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.10K // 13 Jul 2019, 02:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Which WWE Superstar will get pushed?

WWE Superstars are no stranger to injuries. They perform for the audience and sometimes get injured, which can cause a lot of trouble for them. Vince McMahon seemingly prefers Superstars who are not prone to injuries and it’s why he often pushes giant men who are unlikely to get injured (such as Brock Lesnar).

In some cases, WWE has also canceled a Superstar's push once they got injured. Take Finn Balor for instance, when he got injured at SummerSlam 2016 - the day he won the Universal Championship by defeating Seth Rollins. He returned a year later but WWE didn’t make good use out of him. He struggled in the mid-card scene until this year, when WWE handed him the Intercontinental Championship. Now Balor is receiving a decent push in WWE, which is unlikely to end anytime soon.

While it was an unfortunate case for Balor, it doesn’t mean other Superstars will suffer the same as well. Here are 3 Superstars Vince McMahon will push once they return and 2 he won't.

#5 Will receive a push: Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks is yet to appear on WWE television

We haven’t seen Sasha Banks since she lost her Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35. And reportedly, she was angry at WWE for taking her title away. Banks wanted to do her thing with the title, which didn’t happen as she and Bayley lost it to The IIconics at ‘Mania 35.

Since then, fans have speculated her return to the WWE ring and considering the latest reports, we could see it happening soon. Not to mention, WWE needs Banks on their programming and they wouldn’t waste time pushing her when she returns to the ring, which would probably happen before (or at) SummerSlam 2019. And because her best friend Bayley is currently WWE’s SmackDown Women’s Champion, it’s also likely that Banks would return as a heel and feud with The Hugger. And who knows, she might even win another title.

1 / 5 NEXT