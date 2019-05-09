×
5 WWE Superstars Vince Mcmahon Probably Regrets Losing

Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
09 May 2019, 21:41 IST

Vince McMahon tried his best but failed to retain Dean Ambrose
Vince McMahon tried his best but failed to retain Dean Ambrose

WWE signs new talents every now and then whether it’s a popular figure or a young talent. Triple H’s NXT also plays an essential role in building WWE’s roster with talented Superstars, but in this tug o' war, everybody wants to achieve success.

Over the past few months, multiple Superstars have asked for their release, and many of them are frustrated with WWE right now. Recently, rumors emerged that Sasha Banks is also upset with her title loss at WrestleMania and she doesn’t want to return to WWE. But Vince knows her importance and will not let her leave quickly.

However, it isn’t the first time when WWE Superstars decided to leave the company. The following are five former WWE wrestlers Vince McMahon regrets losing.

#5 CM Punk

Do you even have a doubt about this one?
Do you even have a doubt about this one?

Former WWE Champion CM Punk left Vince McMahon’s company in 2014. Later, on Colt Cabana’s podcast, Punk said a lot of things about WWE and most of them were against the company. However, it doesn’t mean that Punk didn’t have a great career in WWE. At one time, he was the cornerstone of WWE, but due to the company’s medical team and other creative issues, problems started developing, and it ended with CM Punk getting fired from WWE.

Since then, fans have demanded his return to pro wrestling, which he actually did, but in an unusual way. He even made his UFC debut against Mickey Gall and later faced Mike Jackson, but in both fights, he lost. WWE has also wished Punk’s return to the company, but his stubborn attitude isn't allowing him to do so. Even after four years of his retirement from wrestling, fans haven’t forgotten CM Punk and they never will.  

