5 WWE Superstars Who Are in Danger of Missing Clash in Paris

The next premium live event on WWE's calendar is Clash in Paris 2025. After a successful first-ever two-night SummerSlam, Triple H and his creative team will look to continue the momentum by delivering another exciting show. While the full card has yet to take shape, several matches have been made official for the August 31 event.Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk in a Fatal Four-Way Match, and John Cena is set to lock horns with his former tag team partner, Logan Paul, in a singles match. Meanwhile, Sheamus and Rusev will clash in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match.The latest bout to be confirmed for the European PLE is Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed, as announced by Adam Pearce on X. That said, while the card looks promising, not every major star will get a chance to compete on August 31.In this listicle, we will look at five WWE Superstars who are in danger of missing the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event:#5. Bron BreakkerClash in Paris will be a busy night for The Vision. Seth Rollins has a major title defense ahead of him, and Bronson Reed will go one-on-one with OTC1. Meanwhile, their stablemate, Bron Breakker, hasn't made the card yet.Despite being on a dominant run recently, it appears that The Dog of WWE will only play the role of an enforcer at the upcoming event. Even if he does not compete at the PLE, Breakker will look to ensure his stablemates walk out of their respective bouts victorious.#4. Stephanie VaquerStephanie Vaquer is among the fastest-rising stars in WWE. La Primera won a 20-woman Battle Royal at Evolution last month to earn a Women's World Championship match at Clash in Paris.However, with Naomi relinquishing the Women's World Championship due to pregnancy, her scheduled bout against Vaquer is now canceled. While this doesn't necessarily mean the 32-year-old will miss the forthcoming PLE, her status remains unconfirmed as of now.Vaquer may get her title shot on a later date with proper buildup. If that happens, The Dark Angel will likely miss Clash in Paris.#3. Randy OrtonRandy Orton and Jelly Roll were defeated by Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a tag team match at SummerSlam 2025. Since the loss, The Viper has not been seen on television.In his absence, The Viper's SummerSlam opponents, McIntyre and Logan, have moved on to other things. With no direction in place, it is possible that Randy Orton may not wrestle at the European PLE.#2. Cody Rhodes could miss WWE Clash in ParisDrew McIntyre brutally attacked Cody Rhodes on the post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown, forcing The American Nightmare to miss last week's episode of the blue brand's show. No update has been provided on Rhodes' condition thus far.Given the intensity of the rivalry, WWE may need more time to properly build the eventual match between Rhodes and McIntyre. Moreover, since Clash in Paris is already set to feature a massive Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship, the Stamford-based promotion may opt to save Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for a future event.#1. Drew McIntyreIf Cody Rhodes misses the upcoming PLE, his rival, Drew McIntyre, may also not feature at the event. If The American Nightmare is deemed medically unfit to compete on August 31, his potential match against The Scottish Warrior may get postponed.WWE recently announced the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event for September 20. Since the Stamford-based promotion will only have three weeks after Clash in Paris to build another captivating card, the creative team may save the highly anticipated clash between The American Nightmare and The Scottish Warrior for Wrestlepalooza.