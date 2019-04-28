×
5 WWE Superstars who are still undefeated in 2019

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.02K   //    28 Apr 2019, 17:17 IST

Roman Reigns has won all of his televised matches in 2019
Roman Reigns has won all of his televised matches in 2019

In a recent article, we trawled through the WWE record books and found out that eight Superstars are yet to win a match in 2019, with Zelina Vega and Shelton Benjamin among those on the list.

This week, we decided to take an alternative look at the win/loss records over the last few months to find a selection of Superstars who have remained undefeated in televised matches throughout the year so far.

At this stage in 2018, for example, Cedric Alexander was the only full-time Superstar whose winning streak was still intact four months into the year, while part-timers Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey were also undefeated.

In 2019, there has been just as much WWE programming as 2018, with three-hour episodes of Raw and two-hour episodes of SmackDown Live, as well as stacked pay-per-view cards, while the addition of NXT UK to the weekly schedule has given WWE another brand to build up Superstars' undefeated streaks.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five Superstars/teams who are yet to lose on WWE television in 2019.

#5 Roman Reigns

Five months on from being diagnosed with leukemia for the second time, Roman Reigns returned to in-ring action at the Fastlane pay-per-view in March, teaming with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to defeat Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

The rivalry between Reigns and McIntyre continued after Fastlane, with the Scot assaulting the four-time WrestleMania main-eventer on an episode of Raw. The two men went on to face each other in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania, which “The Big Dog” won to maintain his undefeated 2019 record.

Since then, Reigns has only competed in one more televised match, teaming with Rollins and AJ Styles to defeat Corbin, Lashley and McIntyre, while he went on to pick up multiple victories against the same makeshift trio at live events alongside his fellow Shield members.

As of the time of writing, Reigns is yet to compete in a match on SmackDown Live since moving to the brand in the Superstar Shake-Up, but he is currently scheduled to face Elias in a one-on-one match at Money In The Bank on May 19.

