5 WWE superstars who have wrestled in most matches in 2019 so far

Kofi Kingston has been very active inside the ring this year

WWE is a wrestling promotion where the WWE Superstars need to put every ounce of their energy to travel all around the world and entertain the WWE Universe. With the company extending its fan base outside the USA as well, the Superstars now have to travel to foreign countries every now and then.

Recently, WWE had a pay-per-view event in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and in the coming weeks they have a Japan tour lined up. In October, they will visit Australia before visiting Saudi Arabia and United Kingdom in the closing stages of 2019. The marquee Superstars like Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Goldberg have a lighter schedule as compared to the other stars who even perform at WWE Live Events every week.

These Superstars are the reason behind the success of WWE. In this article, we will have a look at the 5 WWE superstars who have wrestled the most matches in 2019 so far -

#5 Scott Dawson - 72 matches

Scott Dawson has wrestled one match more than his partner Dash Wilder

Though the Revival is often referred as the most under-utilized tag team in WWE, the truth is they have wrestled the most tag team matches in 2019! No other tag team has been a part of 70 matches this year whilst Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson have wrestled 71 matches.

Dash and Dawson always take part in tag team matches together however, on the kick-off show of Royal Rumble 2019, Scott Dawson teamed up with AOP member, Rezar in a weird RAW tag team championship match against Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. This match has allowed Scott Dawson to overtake his partner in terms of wrestling the most matches in the squared circle.

The Revival are the reigning RAW tag team championships and also a part of Shane McMahon's new heel faction.

