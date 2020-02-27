5 WWE Superstars who wanted to lose a match in WWE

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Brock Lesnar wanted to lose against Goldberg so that he could earn more money from WWE!

It doesn't happen very often that an individual wrestler begs to lose his or her match in WWE. Everyone wants to be victorious in the wrestling business to keep a balance between their win and loss record.

Apparently, WWE doesn't focus on win/loss records nowadays. But it is still an important factor that fans use to determine a wrestler's success.

Also read: Jon Moxley - Winning AEW Championship will mean more than the WWE Championship [Exclusive]

We have already heard many stories about wrestlers refusing to lose their matches to fellow WWE Superstars and even drifting away from the script as a result. However, in this feature, we will look at 5 WWE superstars who requested WWE to have them lose their match.

As always let us know your thoughts about this is a comment section below.

#5 Daniel Bryan ‘begged’ Vince McMahon to lose against Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35

Bryan was happy to lose to Kingston at 'Mania

Everyone is aware of the rise of KofiMania. It was easily the best storyline of 2019 -- filled with emotions and drama. One by one Kofi Kingston was overcoming obstacles Vince McMahon’s put in front of him. Finally, the Chairman of WWE gave in and allowed Kingston to challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Fans wanted him to win this match and become the new champion for the first time in his career. Last year, in December, Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda stated that Daniel Bryan played a key role in Kingston winning the WWE Championship.

He 'literally begged' Vince to have him lose the title to The New Day Superstar at the Grandest Stage of Them All, and the latter agreed. KofiMania was the greatest thing to happen in a build-up to WrestleMania. The fans will not forget this storyline for years to come.

1 / 5 NEXT