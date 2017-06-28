5 WWE Superstars who were released and returned to greater success

Who are they, and how is it that they were used to a much greater extent? Here are WWE superstars who left and returned to greater success.

@TheMarcMadison by Marc Madison Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jun 2017, 16:22 IST

Many forget that Bryan was initially released by the company; little did anyone know what would take place upon his return

Life in WWE isn't easy. Considering the time dedicated to developing your craft, the training to maintain your body, plus the travel and being away from your family, being a part of the promotion certainly presents many challenges. For some superstars, their initial run with the company was met with some success, while others experienced none at all.

The performers discussed below walked away after being released from the company, in one case demanding that release. Their time away was an opportunity to rekindle the spark that got them in the door in the first place. In some cases, these stars were green and needed maturity to bring out the inner talent that the creative teams saw in them. For others, they were booked well initially only to be saddled with less than favourable characters.

However, once they returned to the company, these wrestlers achieved even greater success than they had before. Who are they, and how is it that they were used to a much greater extent?

#5 AJ Styles

Styles’ run in the WWE has been filled with meaningful feuds and a WWE title reign

It's often forgotten that at one point, for a brief time, the Phenomenal One was in WWE. It was over a decade ago that he had a tryout match up with the company. He was relatively unknown at the time, so his chance for being elevated and successful at the time was minimal.

After that unsuccessful tryout, Styles joined Impact Wrestling and became the promotion's franchise player. While there he captured championship after championship, showing his value to the promotion and how important he had become.

When he returned to WWE, he had made himself a household name and soon became embroiled in feuds with the likes of Roman Reigns and John Cena. He also had the distinction of becoming the WWE champion.

It didn't matter how much effort he has put into being a heel, Styles was still celebrated by fans as someone that deserved all he achieved. He has worked so hard and is now being recognised for it on the biggest stage in professional wrestling.