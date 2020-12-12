5 WWE Superstars whose contracts expire in 2021

The world of professional wrestling is a very different place than what it was a couple of years ago. While WWE is still the largest and most popular wrestling promotion across the globe, they no longer have the monopoly in the business, thanks to the arrival of All Elite Wrestling and the re-emergence of IMPACT Wrestling with some amazing shows.

2020 has seen WWE release several of its Superstars due to multiple reasons. No one can forget the mass release of dozens of Superstars in April as cost-cutting measures. While that was surely a hard time, it did make the world of professional wrestling more interesting. Several of those released WWE Superstars have since joined the likes of AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NJPW, or other promotions. One can't stop but wonder whether WWE regrets letting those talents go.

Interestingly, WWE might face a similar situation once again as multiple of its top Superstars' contracts are set to expire in 2021. Ideally, WWE would not want any of them to leave and join a rival promotion but we've seen some shocking things in this business this year. Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars whose contracts reportedly expires in 2021.

#5 Jerry 'The King' Lawler

Jerry Lawler

WWE Hall of Famer and occasional commentator of Monday Night RAW, Jerry 'The King' Lawler has won several championships across multiple wrestling promotions all over the world. Jerry Lawler himself revealed in 2019 that he re-signed with WWE for a two-year deal in January.

"My contract is up every year on January 10. On the 8th, I hadn’t heard a word. I sent a text to Kevin Dunn and said, ‘My contract is up the day after tomorrow. I just want to know where we stood.’ The very next day, I got a new contract in the mail. Not only one year, but a two-year deal. With a raise!”

November 29, 2020 - Jerry Lawler spent his birthday with his long time friend Jim Ross in Jacksonville watching the King's Cleveland Browns defeat Ol' JR's Jacksonville Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/5qZ6vsPX8R — Erik Stenger (@abitbig) December 5, 2020

There has been no update yet on whether the two parties have come to an agreement on renewing Lawler's contract.