WWE returns to Tampa Bay for the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Tropicana Field, in St. Petersburg, will be the site for the event, which is where the Road to WrestleMania will begin as the winners of both the men's and women's Royal Rumble match will go on to main event WrestleMania.

The Royal Rumble event is one of the "Big Four" premium live events the promotion hosts each year, along with WrestleMania, Survivor Series, and SummerSlam. The 2024 Royal Rumble will set the tone for the entire year and the eyes of the wrestling world will be focused on Tampa Bay, as we get an idea of which Superstars will be the faces of the company in the months ahead.

Looking ahead to the men's Royal Rumble match, the fans are eager to see what surprises are in store, and if there will be any unexpected entrants, as there typically are. But, the primary focus will be who the last man standing will be. Here is our list of 5 WWE Superstars who should win the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match.

#5 - Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Second Generation superstar Bron Breakker.

When Bron Breakker signed with WWE in 2020, the second-generation superstar hit the ground running. Bron may have been inexperienced, but the hall-of-fame legacy and natural athleticism enabled him to become an instant star.

During a recent episode of NXT's weekly television show, Bron Breakker was confronted by The Undertaker. This segment ended in Breakker being planted on the mat at the hands of The Deadman. With that said, this could have been a teaser that the company is ready to elevate Breakker to the main roster. Regardless, Bron is more than ready for the challenge that RAW and Smackdown offer, and a win at The Royal Rumble would be a tremendous catalyst for the former NXT Champion.

#4 - 15-time WWE Champion "The Viper" Randy Orton

The WWE Universe is eagerly waiting for Orton to return!

After suffering a herniated disc, Randy Orton was written off television on May 20, 2022, during an episode of Smackdown. The Viper hasn't been seen in action ever since and has spent the past year-plus rehabbing from his injury.

Over the past several weeks, rumors have circulated increasingly regarding Randy Orton's return to in-ring competition. There have also been reports that WWE officials are preparing to release a new line of Randy Orton merchandise, which could suggest that Orton is very close to his return.

Randy Orton has a long list of accolades, which includes two Royal Rumble match wins. His first Rumble match win came in 2009, and the second in 2017. Randy will likely return before the 2024 Royal Rumble, but a win at The Rumble would solidify his comeback in a major way en route to reclaiming the Championship.

#3 - 5-time WWE Champion CM Punk

It's clobberin' time!

On August 20, 2021, a jam-packed United Center erupted as Chicago's hometown hero, CM Punk, made his AEW debut. Unfortunately, Punk's time with AEW was cut short, due to multiple backstage incidents, including the incident with Jungle Boy Jack Perry proved to be the final straw for Tony Khan.

Drama seems to follow The Second City Saint, no matter where he goes. However, CM Punk is still incredibly popular with the fans, and his name sells tickets, and puts more eyes on any product that he is affiliated with. If Punk has any chance of making a WWE return, his participation at the 2024 Royal Rumble is a must, and a win would be huge for him moving forward.

#2 - Former Million Dollar Champion LA Knight

Let me talk to ya!

Before signing with WWE, LA Knight made a name for himself as Eli Drake. Drake became well known during his time with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. WWE officials took notice and brought him back to the company in early 2021, but this time as LA Knight.

Since signing, LA Knight has seen his career take a meteoric surge like never before. His personality and charisma are infectious, and the fans have been eating it up. Knight is on a path to the top and the fans are making sure that WWE officials understand that he is the guy they want to stand behind. LA Knight is one of if not the odds-on fan-favorites to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

#1 - 2000 Royal Rumble winner "The Great One" The Rock

Finally... it's time for The Rock to come back to WWE!

WWE Champion Roman Reigns has labeled himself "The Head of the Table," among other monikers. However, the truth of the matter is that there is another member of his extended family who might take exception to that claim, The Rock. Dwayne Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest Superstars of all time. He is one of the few stars who completely revolutionized professional wrestling during the Attitude Era.

For over a year now, rumors have circulated regarding the possibility of a "family feud," featuring Roman Reigns and The Rock. This would be the type of blockbuster main event only worthy of a stage such as WrestleMania. This could be kicked off by having The Rock win the Royal Rumble match in Tampa Bay.

Who do you think will win the 2024 Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.