5 WWE Superstars who are without a faction

Factions have always been a big deal in WWE. They help new talent get noticed, give top stars extra support, and lead to powerful storylines – especially when they explode. Over the years, we have seen legendary groups dominate WWE programming. However, every faction eventually reaches a breaking point.

Here are five superstars who once led or played key roles in top WWE groups but now find themselves going solo.

#5. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn’s journey with The Bloodline was one of WWE‘s best long-term stories in recent years. He joined the faction in 2022 as a comic outsider but eventually became a full-time member, earning the trust of Roman Reigns and The Usos. However, Zayn‘s loyalty to his longtime friend Kevin Owens led to a dramatic moment at Royal Rumble 2023, where he struck The Tribal Chief with a steel chair. That betrayal ended in a run with a bloodline.

Since then, he has stayed solo but remained tied to Bloodline stories, including helping the OG faction beat Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline at WarGames. As WrestleMania 41 approaches, many wonder if he will side with Roman Reigns again– or surprise everyone with a new alliance.

#4. Damian Priest

Damian Priest entered The Judgment Day in 2022 as a follower of Edge’s new, darker vision. Alongside Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, the group became a major force on RAW. However, when Balor controlled and kicked out Edge, Priest slowly began clashing with his teammates. He won the World Heavyweight Championship with the help of the group but soon got tired of their constant interference.

At Survivor Series 2024, Priest attacked Balor after the loss. Then, at SummerSlam 2024, the latter helped Gunther defeat him, pushing Priest to finally break away.

Drew McIntyre and Damien got into a heated brawl on the latest episode of RAW, with McIntyre hitting a brutal future shock DDT on Priest right onto the steel steps. WWE has confirmed that the two rivals will settle their score in a Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41, making this feud more intense than ever. With this face and entitled loss behind him, Priest is now on a mission to shine as a solo main eventer without Judgment Day weighing him down.

#3. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley was kicked out of The Judgment Day along with Damien Priest by Finn Balor, Dirty Dom, and JD McDonagh. Ripley and Priest had become too big to stay in the faction, with Mami being a top star in the women’s division. The group never had a clear leader, but The Eradicator often kept things in order. Her rivalry with Liv Morgan escalated after the latter injured her, making her absent from the promotion for a while.

When she was absent, Morgan pursued Ripley's beau and used Dominic Mysterio to get to her, leading to a relationship. With Liv and Dom now paired and Mami turning face, she had no place in the heel faction. Though she lost to IYO SKY, Ripley fought her way back and will now compete in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41 against SKY and Bianca Belair.

#2. Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross had created a dark faction. In 2024, he created The Final Testament, a dark and dangerous faction comprising Scarlett, AOP, and Paul Ellering. They went after top teams like the New Day and tried to create chaos on WWE RAW. However, the group fell apart quickly after AOP and Ellering were released from the contract in early 2025.

Left with only Scarlet, Kross has been trying to influence the superstars from the shadows to embrace their dark side. He recently lost AJ Styles on Monday night RAW, but rumors are flying that he might help Logan Paul at The Showcase of the Immortals to get revenge and stay relevant in the spotlight.

#1. Roman Reigns solo in WWE after many years

Roman Reigns has always had a backup in WWE. First with the Shield – alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose – where they dominated WWE from 2012 to 2014, then again from 2017 to 2019. However, at that time, Seth Rollins was the one to betray him upon Triple H’s idea. After that, Reigns rebuilt himself as The Tribal Chief, leading The Bloodline from 2020, holding the Universal Championship for over three years.

However, after losing to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, everything started to crumble. In his absence, Solo Sikoa took over, forming a New Bloodline. When the Tribal Chief returned, he had the OG bloodline win, but betrayal struck again from within.

Paul Hayman turned on him, siding with CM Punk and ending the faction for good. On WWE, Michael Cole confirmed the official breakup. Fans are hoping for a possible reunion in the future. However, with no Usos, Heyman, and no allies, Reigns is heading into a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 completely alone. This might be when Reigns finally proves he never needed anyone and that he is The Big Dog.

