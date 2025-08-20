5 WWE Superstars who wrestled while pregnant

While injuries and illnesses can derail a WWE wrestler’s push or in-ring ability, so can a pregnancy. There have been a number of stars who were pregnant while they were active on the roster.While these women did take care not to take any massive bumps during this time, they deserve the recognition. Here are five wrestlers who were active while they were pregnant.5. NaomiNaomi has enjoyed a career year in 2025. While she did have to relinquish her WWE Women's World Championship since she was pregnant, critics have praised her run. On the most recent episode of RAW, she announced she was pregnant. This came as a shock, but what was more shocking was the fact that she was seven weeks pregnant.During these seven weeks, she took part in SummerSlam to defend her title. This was a triple threat between her, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley. Fans were amazed to hear this and praised her online. While she did have a great run as a heel and a champion, her reign was only 36 days.4. Becky Lynch in WWEFor two years between 2019 - 20, Becky Lynch was the biggest star in WWE. Not only was she talented in the ring, but she was about to make history at WrestleMania 35. This historic night saw Lynch in the main event match. Not only was this the first Mania with a women's main event, but Lynch won two titles. Scoring the RAW and SmackDown's Women's titles, she became 'Becky Two Belts.'USA Network @USANetworkLINK4 years ago, @BeckyLynchWWE announced her pregnancy live on Raw, stepping away from @WWE temporarily and awarding MITB winner @WWEAsuka with the Raw Women's Championship! #WWERawThe following year, after WrestleMania 36, she stopped her in-ring work. While still on the active roster, she did appear in backstage segments and promos. This continued from April to May when she dropped the big announcement. She relinquished her title to Asuka while telling the world she was going to be a mother.3. Candice LeRaeWhile Candice LeRae didn't start off strong with a great debut in NXT in 2017, she slowly grew on the fan base. She worked with her husband, Johnny Gargano, and along with Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell, they got over as The Way. The stable got a decent reception from the fans.Candice LeRae [Image Credits: wwe.com]In 2021, The Way disbanded after LeRae announced she was pregnant. Despite this, she was still under contract with the company. She would be released in May 2022 after her contract expired.2. Lacey EvansEven though she never had any interest in wrestling, Lacey Evans made it work for herself. In 2021, Evans feuded with Charlotte Flair, and WWE went with a strange angle. During her feud, she flirted with Charlotte's father, Ric Flair. This angle drew some criticism from the fans who felt it was high time this was retired, but it was one of the most talked-about angles in WWE.WWE Network @WWENetworkLINKEXCLUSIVE: @LaceyEvansWWE said everything she needed to say on #WWERaw, but adds that she is very happy following her announcement that she is pregnant.The WWE legend teamed with Evans and helped her win her matches. During this time in February, she announced she was pregnant. The Stamford-based promotion went ahead and incorporated her real-life pregnancy into the ongoing storyline. The company went so far as to imply Ric was the father.Unfortunately, her scheduled match at Elimination Chamber with Asuka was cancelled. Following it, her feud with Flair was also cancelled due to her going on maternity leave.#1. Maria KanellisMaria Kanellis made her debut in the promotion in 2004. Thanks to the Diva Search, she got into professional wrestling. As she made her way to the main roster, she would grow and develop her skills. She was a fan favorite roster member over the years. While she lacked the in-ring skill that other stars had, she was an exceptional manager. She left WWE in 2009 before returning in 2017.Eric Petronis @eric96_ericLINKWell @MariaLKanellis won the 24/7 title while she was pregnant, and good thing she never wrestled before losing itHowever, this second run would not last long. While she helped husband Mike Kanellis defeat Sami Zayn, she would soon go on hiatus due to her pregnancy in September. Despite that, she would return shortly after to be honored by WWE on the 25th Anniversary of RAW in January.