5 WWE Superstars who haven't wrestled in over a year

One Superstar who hasn't wrestled in 2 years made a recent appearance on SmackDown.

Triple H's last match in WWE was back in June 2019.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels; Jeff Hardy and Jason Jordan

There has been a lot of change in WWE over the last year or so, with the roster getting overhauled which saw many Superstars of RAW and SmackDown being released. WWE were forced to take this decision following the coronavirus pandemic, which ate into their revenue.

There have been some Superstars who have not been released despite not having wrestled for over a year. Some are very valuable to the company and a few others having the potential to grow in the company.

Here, let's take a look at 5 WWE Superstars who haven't wrestled in over a year:

#5 Lars Sullivan

Lars Sullivan has had a rollercoaster year or so in the ring and away from it. Sullivan, who was touted to be the next big thing in WWE last year, was pushed hard but an injury halted this big push. Sullivan suffered a knee injury last June, with his last match in WWE coming against Lucha House Party in a handicap match on RAW.

He hasn't been seen in WWE since then, and there's been no information as to when the former NXT Superstar will return. He has faced some flak from fans on social media for homophobic comments that he made a few years ago.

Fans also found out that Sullivan had been filmed being a part of adult films in his younger years. Many predicted that this would result in him getting fired as WWE does not want to be involved with Superstars who have been in adult films.

He is still a part of WWE, but there's not been much information on him, with Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer providing this update earlier this year:

"Another name who should be ready but whose future is uncertain is Lars Sullivan. Sullivan underwent knee reconstruction surgery in June, so should be ready fairly soon. His name hasn’t been mentioned at all of late."

We will have to wait and see if he has a future in WWE and if he will return sometime down the line.

