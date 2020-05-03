5 WWE Superstars you didn't know are grandfathers

They are grandfathers? Wow!

Family matters a lot, even if one is a huge celebrity and a WWE Superstar. After spending a major part of the year on the road, the time spent with their families is very precious for them. While we know a lot of WWE Superstars like Roman Reigns, Goldberg, Rey Mysterio, and others who have children of their own, there are a few Superstars who are already grandfathers.

One can not look at these guys and say for sure that they have grandsons and grand-daughters. Such is the level of fitness that they have maintained even after so many years. It would be interesting to see whether the little ones get inspired by their grandfathers and join the wrestling business in the future.

So let's take a look at five of such WWE Superstars you didn't know were grandfathers. Which one of them is the most shocking according to you? Let us know your reactions in the comments section below.

#5 Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate!

Ever since his return to WWE in 2012, Brock Lesnar has been one of the biggest draws for the company with five of his eight world title reigns coming during this second run with WWE. Being one of the strongest and dominating Superstars on the roster, it's tough to imagine Lesnar as a grandfather, but he is one.

The Beast Incarnate is married to former WWE Superstar Sable and they have two sons together. Sable also has a daughter from her previous marriage who herself is a mother of a daughter now. This makes Lesnar a step-grandfather, who is only 42 years old. He is probably one of the youngest grandfathers in WWE history!

Remember the time when he interrupted Hulk Hogan during his birthday celebration and mocked him by saying - "Party's over grandpa!"? As for his WWE career, he still is in great shape and looks set to continue wrestling for many more years. One of the fittest and strongest grandfathers out there, for sure!

