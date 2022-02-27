5 WWE tag-team wrestlers who could become future main-eventers 

While WWE's booking of their tag-teams receives criticism from fans, one can't deny that the division is loaded with immensely talented performers.

From high-flying athletes and charismatic personalities to workhorses, the current tag-team landscape has it all. So, it shouldn't be too far-fetched to assume that a number of these superstars could become blue-chippers in the future.

After all, professional wrestling history is full of names who started off as team players and went on to achieve tremendous success in a solo capacity. These success stories only indicate that something similar could be in store for the current-era stars still waiting to break through as singles stars.

That said, let's list down five WWE stars who are presently in duos but possess all the tools to become headliners of tomorrow.

#5 Riddle (Member of WWE Raw's "RK-Bro" team)

Riddle's main-roster journey so far has been quite interesting. He received his call-up as a singles performer in the summer of 2020. He remained a consistent part of the mid-card division for several months before being paired with 14-time World Champion, Randy Orton.

The two, collectively known as RK-Bro, didn't take long to become a staple of Raw's tag-team division. At SummerSlam 2021, they captured championship gold. The Original Bro's stock has vastly increased since teaming up with The Apex Predator in recent months.

While both of the involved superstars are enjoying immense success as a pair, it's only a matter of time before they go their separate ways.

Regardless of how the eventual split goes down, it's almost a guarantee that Riddle's post-RK-Bro run could become one to remember.

He is already a former United States Champion and has proven he can hang with the best. So, once he is on his own again, expect Riddle to become a game-changer.

Edited by Pratik Singh