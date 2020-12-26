Many fans feel that WWE doesn't elevate new stars to the main event scene often enough. But the reality of the inconsistent brand split has allowed that the company to occasionally given new contenders a run with its top titles. That being said, the inherent downside of this process is the occasional underwhelming pay-per-view title match with these untested champions.

These bouts simply didn’t "feel" like WWE world title matches. In some cases, the contests featured lackluster hype. In other words, the competitors weren't perceived as main event stars. WWE sometimes paired top talents with Superstars who weren't on their level. As a result, the matches were quite disappointing.

Generally speaking, the in-ring quality of these bouts was solid. But the perception of these matches made them feel underwhelming ahead of time. Here are five examples of WWE world title matches that didn't deliver.

1) Rey Mysterio vs. Jack Swagger — WWE Money In The Bank 2010

Rey Mysterio vs Jack Swagger, Money in the Bank 2010.

One WWE World title battle which was interchangeable with the show's opener or its mid-card championship matches involved World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio and Jack Swagger. The contrast of Mysterio's agility and Swagger's strength presented a compelling clash of styles. But this pairing didn't click as a main event contest.

The "All-American American" didn't blow fans away with his title reign. In retrospect, it's viewed as one of the least memorable world title runs in WWE history. After he lost the gold to Mysterio at WWE Fatal 4-Way, Swagger executed his rematch clause at WWE Money In The Bank.

While the two men put on entertaining contest, WWE leaned on the lure of the Money in the Bank too much to sell this match. This bout was a semi-passable World Title contest for a pay-per-view card. With Mysterio's victory, Swagger’s trial main event run in WWE came to a close.