5 WWE Women who have more Instagram followers than Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch might arguably be the biggest female star in WWE currently. Over the years, she has become a multi-time Women's Champion and is one of only five female competitors to headline WrestleMania.

However, she might not be the most popular woman in the business. We are in an age where one can estimate a person's popularity by checking their Instagram followers.

As of now, there are five women in the company who have more Instagram followers than Big Time Becks. Without further ado, let's begin.

#5. In our list of WWE Women who have more Instagram followers than Becky Lynch: Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks has created a buzz among fans since she walked out of an episode of RAW alongside Naomi. While various sources have reported that she is no longer with the company, WWE hasn't released an official statement regarding her release.

She currently has over 5.6 million followers on Instagram, which is slightly more than The Man. There is no doubt that she can increase the gap if she comes back to the promotion.

Banks and Naomi might eventually make their comeback now that Titanland has completely new leadership. For detailed information related to the current leadership in WWE, click right here.

#4. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss might not be at the peak of her career right now, but she is a former SmackDown and RAW Women's Champion. She is also a former Miss Money in the Bank who has earned immense popularity in the last few years.

Becky Lynch currently has over 5.5 million followers on Instagram, while Little Miss Bliss' follower count is over 5.9 million. While the numbers look comparable, Alexa Bliss still has about 400K more followers than Lynch.

As of now, Alexa Bliss has got a new gimmick that is different from her former character inspired by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Hopefully, fans will see her as a Women's Champion soon.

#3. Brie Bella

Brie Bella in her signature "Brie Mode" pose

Brie Bella is a former Divas Champion in WWE. She was also inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 alongside her sister Nikki Bella. While Brie isn't an active competitor but she is still an ambassador for WWE.

She currently has over 8.5 million followers on Instagram, which is considerably higher than Big Time Becks. While she has stayed retired for a long time, we just can't say never in professional wrestling. If fans are lucky, they might see her back in the squared circle in the future.

#2. Nikki Bella

"The Fearless" Nikki Bella

Speaking of Brie Bella, her twin, Nikki Bella, is also among the legendary names in the business.

She is a two-time Divas Champion who also won the Diva of the Year Slammy Award in 2013 and 2015. Her last major storyline as a wrestler involved John Cena, The Miz, and Maryse, which concluded at WrestleMania 33. Like Brie, she is also an ambassador for WWE.

As of now, she has over 10.5 million followers on Instagram. She's almost 5.5 million followers ahead of Becky Lynch as of August 5, 2022. Although Nikki Bella has stayed retired for a long time, fans will be thrilled to see her make a comeback to face Big Time Becks in a dream match.

#1. Ronda Rousey has more Instagram followers than Becky Lynch

Ronda Rousey has been at the top of WWE's women's division since winning the Women's Royal Rumble match back in January 2022. She has been an outstanding rival to Becky Lynch on television, but she's way ahead when it comes to social media followers. Right now, she has over 15.7 million followers on Instagram.

One must acknowledge that she's been an Olympic judo player as well as a UFC fighter before she came to WWE. These factors have played a key role in increasing her followers around the globe.

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey's rivalry has been incredibly personal, to say the least. If you're wondering if they had heat in real life, here is the answer.

