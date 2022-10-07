5 WWE women who have changed their looks in recent months

WWE Superstars work hard on their looks and characters to make themselves more popular among fans. Recently, Sami Zayn has proven that anything is possible in the world of sports entertainment if a superstar is ready to put in the hard work.

Similarly, female superstars have also worked extremely hard to entertain fans while improving the quality of their work. Candice LeRae recently made her return to WWE just months after giving birth to her first child with Johnny Gargano.

Most of the time, a change in looks has been well received by the WWE Universe. It has helped superstars develop their characters even more and work on their gimmicks. With that said, look at the five WWE women who have undergone a makeover in recent months.

#5. Dakota Kai recently made her return to WWE

The Captain of Team Kick is working with Damage CTRL

Dakota Kai proved to be one of the best wrestlers during her time in WWE NXT. From playing a natural babyface to switching her character to becoming a vicious heel, Kai showed that she is capable of doing everything in the ring.

In April 2022, WWE released Kai from her contract. At the time, she was sporting light pink hair that perfectly matched the character she portrayed in the company's third brand.

After her release, The Captain of Team Kick worked on many aspects of her wrestling character. She underwent a great physical transformation and decided to change her hair color.

In late July 2022, Dakota made her return to the company and appeared on the main roster as part of Damage CTRL. Fans saw Kai's new hair color and hairstyle, which was very different from the one during her time in NXT.

The half-blonde-half-purple hair works exceptionally well with her heel side, and she comes across as a sinister force on the main roster.

#4. Ava Raine is looking to make her televised debut

Ava Raine seems to be ready for her WWE debut

Ava Raine (aka Simone Johnson) started training at WWE's Performance Center in May 2020. Famously known as Dwayne "The Rock," Johnson's daughter, Raine, is looking to make a name for herself in the wrestling industry.

She was recently handed her new name by the company, and it looks like the higher-ups want her to march on without relying on her father's lineage. The name change has also fueled speculation that the fourth-generation star will soon wrestle in her first WWE TV match.

Raine recently posted a photo of herself on Twitter, and it looks like she has also changed her appearance to prepare for her potential debut. Her initial photos in WWE saw her sporting blonde hair. However, the current image shows her new black hair with red streaks. She also currently rocks longer, wavy hair rather than curly.

NXT has given several superstars the platform to make it big in the company. If Ava Raine is even half as good as her father, it will give her a chance to take over the company's women's division.

#3. Sasha Banks has been doing well out of the ring

Sasha Banks proved to be a cornerstone of the women's division in WWE for several years. However, she walked out of the company with Naomi after handing in their Women's Tag Team Championship earlier this year.

The two superstars still seem to be a part of the company and are rumored to make their returns soon. WWE could utilize The Boss to get a huge pop from the crowd and build a great storyline for the top title of RAW or SmackDown.

Since walking out of the company, Banks has been seen at awards and fashion shows. She has also changed her look a few times and treated fans with some great cosplay material.

A couple of months ago, Banks shared a story on her Instagram account where she flaunted her new hair. She made drastic changes to her appearance that was well-liked by fans.

It's unclear when The Boss will make her return to the WWE ring. She is known for her colorful hair and attire, which has always allowed her to steal the spotlight. Rest assured that Banks will make a statement with her look and work in the ring whenever she returns to action.

#2. Queen Zelina is waiting for her WWE return

Queen Zelina has been out of action for some time due to an injury. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion will be looking forward to making her return under the new direction of Triple H.

The Game has worked hard to strengthen the women's division since taking over creative control. It would be great to see what he has in store for Zelina, who is training hard to make her return soon. In July 2022, The Queen tweeted a picture of herself with new blonde hair, which was a drastic change from her previously darker hair with red streaks.

Earlier this week, Zelina tweeted another photo to show off her jaw-dropping physique. While it looks like she has the same hair color, she has put on more muscle and become leaner than the last time she was seen on television.

Her hard work and dedication could pay off in the coming months after she returns to the squared circle. Hunter and the rest of the creative team could look to launch her to the top of the card, where she could finally win the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship.

#1. Becky Lynch is recovering from an injury

Becky has let her hair grow out

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair had a solid rivalry heading into the summer of 2022. The two WWE Superstars targeted each other in every way possible, and fans saw Belair cut Lynch's hair short live in the ring.

Lynch was sporting some wacky hairstyles to go with her short hair after the segment. The two women had a phenomenal match at SummerSlam 2022 that saw The EST defeat Big Time Becks to retain her RAW Women's Championship.

After the match, Lynch embraced her opponent and turned babyface in the process. However, her fan-favorite run could not get going as she sustained an injury that has kept her out of action.

Earlier this week, Becky Lynch surprised her fans with a photo of herself sporting a new look. The former RAW Women's Champion was seen showing off long hair on her Instagram story and her Twitter post.

She is currently out with a separated shoulder, and the injury will give her a chance to spend more time with her child and prepare for her new character. The longer hair shows that Lynch is ready to sink her teeth deep into her new face character.

