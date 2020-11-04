5 WWE women who could replace Lana on Team RAW for Survivor Series

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Lana was defeated by Nia Jax in a one-sided match. After the bout, Jax proceeded to put Lana through the commentary table for the seventh time in recent memory.

Although Lana had qualified to secure her spot in the RAW women's team for Survivor Series, her position could be in jeopardy since it's become clear that Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler don't see her on the same level as others.

Here are the current members of the 2020 RAW women's Survivor Series team:

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (WWE Women's Tag Team Champions)

Mandy Rose

Dana Brooke

Lana

It is possible that Lana might be removed from Team RAW. On the basis of that potential scenario, here are five WWE women who could replace Lana on Team RAW for Survivor Series.

#5: WWE Survivor Series veteran Mickie James

I love Halloween. Or any reason to play dress up really. Happy All Hallows’ Eve... 💀🎃 👻 https://t.co/skBz2LNTiq — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) October 30, 2020

Mickie James is the only undefeated star at WWE Survivor Series with five or more appearances. This makes her the most successful female athlete at the aforementioned pay-per-view.

One of her most famous appearances at Survivor Series included defeating Lita to win the WWE Women's Championship in 2006. Lita's original WWE run came to an end as a result of that match. James has gained a lot of experience in traditional Survivor Series matches as well.

Recently, Mickie James remained undrafted in the 2020 WWE Draft. She has suffered a minor injury, but the WWE veteran will reportedly end up on RAW when she returns.

James suffered a broken nose injury, which took her out of action for only a couple of weeks. So it's possible that she could show up on the road to Survivor Series 2020.

Given her Survivor Series record, the odds will be stacked against the SmackDown women's team if Mickie James were to replace Lana on Team RAW.