8 current WWE Superstars with the most Survivor Series wins

Survivor Series is the second longest-running WWE PPV in history, only behind the Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania. Survivor Series is also a part of the "Big Five" WWE events that are held every year, alongside WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Money in the Bank.

This year's Survivor Series event will mark the 34th anniversary of the PPV, which was first introduced back in 1987. It's set to celebrate 30 years of The Undertaker, but The Deadman isn't thought to be lacing up his boots for the event.

A number of exciting matches have already been announced for Survivor Series 2020. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face WWE Champion Randy Orton, while RAW Women's Champion, Asuka will square off against SmackDown Women's Champion, Sasha Banks.

It's safe to say that enough data and statistics regarding the event have been accumulated to a point where people can figure out the biggest winners and losers in the illustrious history of Survivor Series.

This list will include current WWE Superstars who have won five or more matches at Survivor Series. That being said, let's take a look at eight current WWE names who have the most wins at Survivor Series.

#8: Former five-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James

Survivor Series appearances: 5

Wins: 5

Losses: 0

2020= How it started vs. How it’s going — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) October 21, 2020

Out of all the WWE Superstars in this list, Mickie James is the only one who remains undefeated at Survivor Series.

Advertisement

WWE Hall of Famer Lita's original run with the company came to an end in 2006 when she was defeated by Mickie James for the WWE Women's Championship at Survivor Series. In 2007, James would be a part of the winning team in a 10-Diva tag team match at Survivor Series.

🗓ON THIS DAY🗓



26 November 2006 - Mickie James wins the WWE Women's Championship at Survivor Series, beating Lita.



Check out this BLACK MASS! pic.twitter.com/3UqQo8JCWa — WrestlingShouldBeFun (@WSBFun) November 26, 2019

James was then a part of Team RAW in a 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination match in 2008. Team Mickie would defeat Team Michelle the following year at the same PPV.

Mickie's fifth and final Survivor Series victory, as of now, occurred years later in 2018, where she wrestled for Team RAW at the event.

In recent memory, Mickie James remained undrafted in the 2020 WWE Draft. She has suffered a minor injury, but the WWE veteran will reportedly end up on RAW when she comes back.