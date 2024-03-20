5 WWE Women's Tag Team Champions who have borne the curse of the titles

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship have seemingly been cursed. Damage CTRL's Asuka and Kairi Sane are the reigning champions but there has been an injury ahead of WrestleMania.

There always seems to be an issue surrounding the Women's Tag Team Championships since they were introduced in 2021. WWE has a ton of talent on the roster but the women's tag team division has had quite some bad luck so far.

Listen below are 5 WWE Women's Tag Team Champions who have felt the curse of the titles:

#5. Asuka's injury ahead of WWE WrestleMania puts The Kabuki Warrior's reign in jeopardy

Expand Tweet

Damage CTRL's Asuka and Kairi Sane are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions and successfully defended the titles against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell during the Elimination Chamber Kickoff show. They were likely going to be defending the titles at WWE WrestleMania 40 but those plans may be altered due to Asuka suffering an injury.

The Empress of Tomorrow reportedly suffered an injury while attacking Bayley this past Friday on WWE SmackDown. The timing of Asuka's injury is terrible as WrestleMania 40 is just around the corner. Dakota Kai just recently returned from a torn ACL and could be forced to replace Asuka in the match.

#4. Sonya Deville tears her ACL shortly after winning the titles

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green won the Women's Tag Team Championships last year but didn't get to enjoy their title reign for long. Deville went down with a torn ACL and still has not returned to action.

Green then held a talent search for her new tag team partner but Piper Niven named herself as one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. Niven and Green had an impressive reign as champions before dropping the titles last December. Both stars have been featured sparingly on WWE RAW since losing the belts.

#3. Sasha Banks and Naomi walk out of the company while Women's Tag Team Champions

Sasha Banks and Naomi are both established stars in the wrestling business and were hoping to elevate the women's tag team division. However, they were being booked more as singles stars while they were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions and decided to take action.

Banks and Naomi left the Women's Tag Team Championships in former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis' office and walked out of the building during a taping of WWE RAW. Naomi has since returned to WWE and Mercedes Moné made her AEW debut last Wednesday night.

#2. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler turned on each other after winning the titles

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won the Women's Tag Team Championships on the May 29, 2023 edition of WWE RAW. They outlasted three other teams in a Fatal 4-Way match and the former MMA stars appeared destined to have a lengthy title reign.

However, they lost the titles to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank. The Queen of Spades attacked Rousey and it led to an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam 2023. Baszler defeated The Baddest Woman on the Planet at the premium live event last August in what turned out to be Rousey's final match in the promotion.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan's title reign only lasted 16 days before they lost the titles to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on July 17, 2023. Morgan then went on hiatus for months before returning as the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year.

#1. Trish Stratus betrayed Becky Lynch after losing the titles

Becky Lynch and Lita won the Women's Tag Team Championships in February 2023. They also had a very short title reign before Lita was mysteriously attacked on the April 10 edition of WWE RAW. Trish Stratus offered to take Lita's place but it was later revealed that she was the one who attacked Lita.

Liv Morgan rolled up the Hall of Famer and then Stratus attacked Lynch after the match. The rivalry between Lynch and Stratus went on for months, culminating in a Steel Cage match at Payback 2023. Lynch emerged victorious in the Steel Cage match to put an end to their rivalry.

Poll : Would you like to see new Women's Tag Team Champions crowned at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion