6 Blockbuster feuds that WWE teased before Royal Rumble 2025

The 2025 Royal Rumble is fast approaching and will take place this Saturday, February 1, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The go-home edition of Monday Night RAW teased a few blockbuster feuds that could take place during the Road to WrestleMania, especially after the premium live event.

With that in mind, we take a look at six of them.

#6. Cody Rhodes vs Sami Zayn after what happened on RAW

It could happen, especially if the latter has a heel turn during or after the Royal Rumble. It could also happen after RAW on Netflix this Monday, where Sami accidentally kicked The American Nightmare in the face, with the latter coming to save him from a post-match assault from Drew McIntyre.

Rhodes will address what happened and could confront Zayn down the road, especially if the latter turns heel going forward or wins the Royal Rumble and goes after the Undisputed WWE Championship.

#5. Gunther vs Logan Paul could happen at WrestleMania 41

Logan Paul, Seth Rollins and Gunther on RAW (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Logan Paul returned to WWE after a long hiatus and made it clear that he wanted to become World Champion in 2025, meaning he has his sights set on dethroning Gunther.

The Ring General and the former United States Champion had a face-off on Monday, where Paul declared for the Royal Rumble.

Gunther told him that he wanted him to win the Royal Rumble and face him at WrestleMania 41 so that he could dominate him.

#4. Seth Rollins could win the Royal Rumble and face Gunther at WrestleMania 41

Gunther and Seth Rollins on go-home RAW before Royal Rumble. (Photo credit: WWE.com)

It has been nearly nine months since Seth Rollins lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. He wants to win the Rumble and get a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

The Visionary kicked off Monday Night RAW and took a shot at Gunther and Cody Rhodes, putting both on notice. Seth then had a face-off with the reigning champion, teasing a title match at 'Mania should he win the Rumble.

#3. Drew McIntyre targeting both Roman Reigns and CM Punk

Drew McIntyre and Paul Heyman on RAW (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Drew McIntyre has not left his feud with CM Punk behind, and during a segment with Paul Heyman Monday on RAW, he took a shot at both Roman Reigns and The Best in the World.

All three will compete at the Royal Rumble, and what happens there could set the tone for what is next for the three megastars.

The most likely scenario is that The Scottish Warrior will go after The OTC, not CM Punk. Thus, the Road to WrestleMania could see a feud between Reigns and McIntyre and a likely clash at 'Mania.

#2. Bayley could challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley will be waiting to see who will be next to challenge her for the Women's World Championship. She defeated Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend.

The Eradicator had a backstage segment with Bayley on RAW, where The Role Model teased a title match, saying that she is going to win the Royal Rumble for a second year in a row and coming after Rhea Ripley for the title at WrestleMania 41.

#1. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes could fight each other at WrestleMania 41

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes had an epic face-off in the final moments of RAW on Netflix on Monday and teased a blockbuster title match at WrestleMania 41.

Punk wants to become World Champion and made it clear that should he win the Royal Rumble, he could face and dethrone Cody Rhodes, becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion.

For his part, the American Nightmare took a shot at Punk and said that he was hopeful that CM Punk would go after him, so he proved that The Best in the World is Cody Rhodes, not CM Punk.

