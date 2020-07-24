6 current WWE stars who have been absent for more than 30 days and the reason why 

WWE has a stacked roster at present and given the recent issues that have presented themselves at WWE's Performance Center, it appears that COVID-19 has become a problem for the company as well.

Stephanie McMahon has noted that WWE has given all of its employees a choice when it comes to working through the pandemic and now they are working with a much smaller roster.

Whilst there are many stars who have been missing due to injury including Ember Moon, Xavier Woods, Jinder Mahal, and AOP, and Becky Lynch is on maternity leave, there are a few other stars who are missing for completely different reasons.

#6. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair won the NXT Women's Championship back at WrestleMania in April, but was written off WWE TV just a few short weeks later when she dropped the Championship to Io Shirai and was attacked by Nia Jax.

Flair's reported absence has allowed her to work on a number of projects outside of the company and to have some much-needed surgery. Reports suggest that Flair could be out of action until 2021, whilst others believe that if needed Flair could be recalled in time for Survivor Series.

Flair herself recently commented on her recent WWE hiatus and made it clear that she didn't expect to be gone for long.

“I’ll only be gone for a few weeks. They can still play things on the WWE Network but utilizing my social media will be most important while I’m gone.

“With WWE, there are so many things that I’m part of. I’m part of an organization called ‘Girl Up’ where I’m able to stream live from my social media—no one is going to miss me. They’re still going to feel like I’m there is basically what I’m saying. I’m gone but I’m not really gone.”