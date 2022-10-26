WWE has featured some of the biggest names the wrestling industry has seen over the decades. It has allowed the company to become the premier wrestling promotion in the world.

Fans have seen many generational stars come into the company and do what their parents did before them. Randy Orton has become one of the most successful generational wrestlers in history.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes has also upped his game in recent years to make it clear that he is among the best in-ring performers in the industry.

Similarly, there are many female superstars in the company who are the daughters of former superstars. They are also trying to surpass their parents’ success in the ring and make a name for themselves.

Check out the six daughters of former superstars who are currently appearing on-screen in WWE.

#6. Tamina is the daughter of a Hall of Famer

Tamina Snuka @TaminaSnuka Happy Birthday to the best Dad Thank You for Everything #SnukaLove http://t.co/kfqmVZsNuX Happy Birthday to the best Dad Thank You for Everything #SnukaLove http://t.co/kfqmVZsNuX

Tamina hails from one of the most recognizable wrestling families in sports entertainment. She is a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion who has been with the company for over a decade.

She is the daughter of former WWE Superstar Jimmy Snuka. He passed away in 2017, and the company has distanced itself due to the controversy surrounding him at the time of his passing.

Tamina lost her last name on television after her father passed away but has been getting the same level of bookings that have kept her prominent.

#5. Elektra Lopez is Steve King's daughter

Elektra Lopez is working in WWE NXT

Elektra Lopez is making waves in NXT with her performances inside and outside the ring. She was part of the Legado del Fantasma faction but did not move to the main roster when the men were drafted to SmackDown.

What many fans may not know is that Lopez is a second-generation superstar. Her father, Steve King, wrestled for WWE between 1976 and 1984. Steve sadly passed away in June 1998.

Lopez is still a little rough around the edges, and a longer stint in NXT will help her prepare for life on the main roster. She has a bright future ahead of her, and could someday become a bigger name in the industry than her father.

#4. Natalya is the daughter of Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart

Natalya comes from an influential wrestling family.

Natalya joined WWE in 2007. She is one of the company’s most valued superstars and has competed in countless matches in the women’s division. Natalya comes across as a natural in the ring and has been praised for her abilities many times.

She is the daughter of WWE legend Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart. She comes from a wrestling family that has produced some of the greatest names the industry has ever seen. This explains why she is among the best wrestlers in the ring.

Neidhart's father, Jim Neidhart, died on August 13, 2018. She spoke about using her father in a storyline during that time to pay homage to him.

"My dad was a professional wrestler,” Natalya told Yahoo. “He was a WWE superstar, he was a WWE legend before he passed away and I feel like in some crazy way this is like my dad is having one last run."

"I feel like if I asked my dad right now, ‘Daddy, how do you feel about me doing this storyline?’ My dad would say go for it. He understood pro wrestling, he understood how, for fans to become emotionally invested in stories, there has to be emotionally charged content," She added.

Natalya has become one of the biggest names in the game herself. She will likely join her father and other family members in the WWE Hall of Fame in the coming years.

#3. Ava Raine recently made her debut on WWE NXT

Ava Raine (Simone Johnson) is the newest addition to the list of active female wrestlers who are daughters of WWE legends. Raine made her WWE debut on the October 25, 2022, episode of NXT. She joined The Schism to kick off her wrestling career.

For those who don’t know, Simone is the daughter of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia. She’s the eldest daughter of the legend. The 21-year-old comes from a family of wrestlers. Her great-grandfather Peter Maivia and her grandfather Rocky Johnson are both known as legendary wrestlers.

In an interview, The Rock spoke about how proud he was of his daughter for walking into the world of wrestling. He labeled her the first WWE superstar to represent a fourth generation of professional wrestlers in the company.

"A name for the business comes from all walks of life. Usually, it's a mix of everything. It can be what I'd like to be, what I'd like to be called or known as, or it can also be something the company wants you to be. She represents a fourth generation of professional wrestlers in WWE, it's the first time that's happened. I always like to say that the name Ava Raine can mean a lot of things, but to me it means she's going to kick everyone's a**," The Rock said.

Raine currently has many family members who are already working for the company. It will be interesting to see if she joins The Bloodline in the coming months.

#2. Carmella's father worked as an enhancement talent

paul chainsaw vandale @brawler54 My wife and I my daughter Carmella and my son in law Corey graves ,hanging out in downtown Pittsburgh. My wife and I my daughter Carmella and my son in law Corey graves ,hanging out in downtown Pittsburgh. https://t.co/JYthN97via

Carmella is one of the most recognizable female superstars. She has won the women’s title and the Money in the Bank briefcase to prove that she is among the top wrestlers in the industry.

The Princess of Staten Island is good in the ring and on the mic. Much of that comes from her father, who was also a WWE Superstar once upon a time.

Carmella appeared as a guest on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast for an in-depth interview. She spoke about her father’s work in the company and the impact it had on her as a superstar.

"A lot of people don’t know that. I don’t really put it out there that much, but he did a lot of enhancement work. He wrestled Razor Ramon, ‘Superfly’ Jimmy Snuka. There has been so many; Big Boss Man, Papa Shango, so, I really did grow up wrestling because my dad watched it every week," She said.

Carmella has made it clear that she wouldn’t be where she is today if it wasn’t for her father’s influence on her life. She has made a bigger impact in the company than her father did and has become one of the biggest names in sports entertainment.

#1. Charlotte Flair is looking to replicate her father's success in WWE

The greatest father-daughter duo in wrestling.

It’s no secret that former SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is the daughter of the legendary Ric Flair. Charlotte has been working a lighter schedule in the company ever since getting married to fellow wrestler Andrade.

Meanwhile, Ric is considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He is the most decorated WWE Superstar in history and will likely go down in history as the greatest the industry has ever seen.

But that has not stopped Charlotte from proving that she is as good, if not better, than her father. The Queen has worked hard to reach the top of the women’s division and has silenced her critics at every given opportunity.

In an interview, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion clarified that she does not feel the pressure of being compared to her father anymore. Instead, she believes that they will soon deserve their own wing in the Hall of Fame.

"I don't feel the pressure anymore because one day people are going to realize there will never ever be a family due like Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair. Never. We will need our own wing in the Hall of Fame," said Charlotte

Charlotte is arguably the most successful second-generation female superstar in the company. She still has a lot left in the tank and could well break her father’s record of holding the most number of world title reigns.

