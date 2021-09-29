6 Dream Opponents for Sami Zayn Outside of WWE

Sami Zayn is one of the most influential names in the industry, with many up-and-coming wrestlers saying his in-ring style and character has inspired them. What would happen though if Sami Zayn could wrestle anyone from around the world, from any promotion? And who would he be likely to face?

Here at Sportskeeda we asked this question and have come up with an interesting list. From legends of the industry to internet darlings, we have come up with six opponents for Sami Zayn and an extra bonus pick, just for fun.

#6 Indie Wrestling - EFFY vs Sami Zayn ticks all the right boxes

Who better for Sami Zayn to face off against than the Internet Champion himself? Zayn is a huge supporter of LGBTQ rights as well as spending most of his childhood navigating multiple worlds. His outspoken approach to his beliefs and need for equality makes him the perfect opponent for a man like Effy.

These two men both use their platforms to make the world a better place and support those who need it. It would make sense for these two highly intelligent men to face off in a match.

Also, why not do a joint event to raise money for an LGBTQ Charity and Sami for Syria? Have them as the main event and have a fantastic time. Just give the people what they want.

And while Zayn is reclaiming the indies, why not have him face off against Effy’s friends and tag team partners Allie Katch and Danhausen? We all love Danhausen and he is a huge fan of Zayn’s as well as his friend El Generico.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn



With this, we have now raised over 250,000$ since 2017 to provide healthcare & humanitarian aid to displaced civilians in Syria! Danhausen @DanhausenAD @SamiZayn Thanks to all the Fanhausens and art by @TheKingEvRock @PWTees and Danhausen were able to raise $2,737 and donate it to #SAMIFORSYRIA ! Thank you all so much. ☝️👹 Thanks to all the Fanhausens and art by @TheKingEvRock, @SamiZayn @PWTees and Danhausen were able to raise $2,737 and donate it to #SAMIFORSYRIA! Thank you all so much. ☝️👹 https://t.co/2VqtOXhqGq Big thanks to @DanhausenAD , as the El Generico x Danhausen limited edition tee raised nearly $3K for #SamiForSyria Mobile Clinic.With this, we have now raised over 250,000$ since 2017 to provide healthcare & humanitarian aid to displaced civilians in Syria! twitter.com/DanhausenAD/st… Big thanks to @DanhausenAD, as the El Generico x Danhausen limited edition tee raised nearly $3K for #SamiForSyria Mobile Clinic.



With this, we have now raised over 250,000$ since 2017 to provide healthcare & humanitarian aid to displaced civilians in Syria! twitter.com/DanhausenAD/st…

While facing off against Allie Katch while at a GCW show would be lots of fun, she is a skilled in ring performer whose submission game is second to none. She is well known for her intergender bouts, which would just add to the spectacle.

#5 IMPACT / AEW - Christian Cage vs. Sami Zayn is a generational story

Christian Cage took a chance on himself and became an undeniable force in the industry

Christian Cage vs. Sami Zayn is a story that would make sense if the two ever came face to face inside of a ring. Cage and Zayn are both Canadian wrestlers who have always stood in the shadow of their friend, and sometimes enemy, inside of WWE.

Zayn feels like the kind of wrestler who, if he wanted to, could take a chance on himself, and revitalize his career just like Christian did years ago in TNA/IMPACT. The comparisons between these two men and their careers are striking and an easy story to tell. Maybe Zayn just needs that one moment or that one match that will put him over the edge.

He is already an industry darling who has inspired a whole generation of wannabe wrestlers while never reaching the top of the mountain in WWE. Going against a legend like Christian would be an interesting match up and lots of fun. Give us two of the most underrated Canadian wrestlers in WWE history, build a story and let them run with it.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun