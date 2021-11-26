6 most effective finishers in WWE today

The finisher is the most important weapon in any wrestler's arsenal.

While a signature move helps put the opponent down, the finisher seals the deal if executed to perfection.

Over the years, the WWE Universe has seen legends execute their finishers with great effect in overcoming opponents. Some of the most famous finishers have been - The Stunner by Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Pedigree by Triple H, The Rock Bottom by The Rock, Sweet Chin Music by Shawn Michaels and, to top the list, The Tombstone Piledriver by The Undertaker.

In this article, we look at the six most effective finishers in WWE today:

#6 Finisher - The Claymore Kick

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's primary weapon of destruction, the Claymore Kick, is one of the most lethal finishers in WWE.

The Scottish Superstar has put a host of opponents down with this move, the likes of which includes of Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns and Brock Lenar. Drew, in this move, comes at his opponent at full speed from the opposite end of the ring kicking through the air in their face. The momentum that he manages in this maneuver makes it a very effective finisher.

In an interview with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions last year, McIntyre revealed how he came up with this finisher:

"It was brought to me because of 3MB. The greatest thing that 3MB ever gave me was the Claymore. If you remember the beginning of 3MB, we had the super tight leather pants that the office made because I certainly did not have them commissioned."

The Scottish Warrior has certainly soared leaps and bounds in WWE using this move.

#5 Finisher - The Phenomenal Forearm

AJ Styles has used his finisher, The Phenomenal Forearm, to great effect in WWE.

The Phenomenal One in this move leaps from the top rope, like Superman slamming his fist in the opponent's face. Styles makes the maneuver look very real and has put countless superstars to rest with this move.

Apart from the Phenonmenal Forearm, the former two-time WWE Champion has also used his other finisher, The Styles Clash, to reap effective results.

Edited by Ryan K Boman