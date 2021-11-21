6 entire teams released by WWE this year

Since the on-set of the Covid 19 pandemic in early 2020, WWE has released a host of superstars due to budget cuts. Some famous names like Braun Strowman, Nia Jax, Keith Lee, Bray Wyatt and most recently John Morrison have been let go as a result.

2021 itself has seen more than 80 talents being discharged by the company, with the latest batch of eight superstars released on November 18. This after eighteen superstars were already released earlier this month.

As a result of these lay-offs, there are complete teams that have been released from Vince McMahon's promotion which brings us to the topic in question today. Here's a look at six entire teams that have been released by WWE in 2021:

#6 WWE Team - Lucha House Party

Lucha House Party was a team consisting of three luchadors in Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado. After gaining prominence on 205 Live, they debuted on the main WWE RAW roster in 2018. They had some memorable feuds with teams comprising of Jinder Mahal & The Singh Brothers and The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) on the Red Brand.

In 2019, they were drafted to SmackDown and challenged, then SmackDown Tag Team Champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Ceasro - albeit not being able to dethrone them for the titles. Kalisto was the most successful member of the trio, having held multiple titles in WWE. He was a former two-time United States Champion, a former NXT Tag Team Champion with Sin Cara as well as a former Cruiserweight Champion.

The team was released from WWE in 2021 with Kalisto being let go in April and Metalik and Dorado in the first batch of releases on November 4. Kalisto has since joined Tony Khan's AEW, while the next course of action is yet to be determined for his former partners.

#5 WWE Team - Ever-Rise

The team of Mathew Martel and Chase Parker wrestled on NXT under the name 3.0 in 2019, before being repackaged as Ever-Rise in September of the same year.

Ever Rise had some memorable feuds in NXT as well as 205 Live against the teams of Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch and Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar. They were also popular among fans with their show Ever-Rise Live.

The team was released by WWE on June 25, 2021 and has since joined AEW under the new ring name of 2.0.

