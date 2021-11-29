6 Female WWE Superstars who are future Hall of Famers

Over the last couple of decades, female superstars have undoubtedly left their mark in WWE.

Hall of Famers like the late Chyna, Trish Stratus, Lita and Beth Phoenix have soared to insurmountable heights due to their hard work, immense in-ring ability and undying passion for this business.

In a similar vein, a host of superstars on the current roster are also carving out a success story that will most certainly see them inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the years to come.

In this article, we look at six female WWE Superstars who are future Hall of Famers:

#6 WWE Superstar - Natalya

Natalya has been with the WWE for well over a decade.

Having debuted in 2008, Natalya has kept herself relevant till date, which is testament to her longevity in the business. This is no surprise as she comes from the great Hart family whose passion for professional wrestling is beyond words.

The Canadian superstar was the first woman in WWE history to hold the Divas championship as well as the SmackDown Women's championship, which is certainly a praise worthy feat.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on his Hall of Fame podcast in July 2021 called Natalya the best women's superstar in WWE history. This is what he had to say:

"I say that because of the time that she's put in. I think about the longevity. Natalya has outlasted every other woman that has ever come along in this business and worked in that position in that company. Now, there are a lot of women that are better wrestlers, you could say there are a lot of guys that were better wrestlers than I was, but I lasted over 20 years active in the middle of the ring. That's what I'm thinking about when I say Natalya. She's won championships, she's been there the longest as well as she's that carpenter in the locker room for other wrestlers, ladies that are coming up. They look at her with a whole lot of respect."

With her undying passion for pro wrestling and her longevity in this business, Natalya in time will undoubtedly be a WWE Hall of Famer.

#5 WWE Superstar - Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is one of the most accomplished female superstars on the current WWE roster.

Her accolades of being a former five-time WWE Women's Champion (three-time RAW and two-time Smackdown), two-time Women's Tag Team Champion and 2018 Women's Money in the Bank winner are certainly up there with the very best.

Apart from such praise-worthy feats, she has also effortlessly managed to change her on-screen gimmicks. From being a Goddess to a 180 shift of portraying a super-natural character makes Alexa the complete superstar worthy of a future Hall of Fame induction.

