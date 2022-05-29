6 former WWE Superstars who will be wrestling at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

AEW has become a popular destination for many former WWE Superstars in recent years.

Whether it be disgruntled stars who want out of Vince McMahon's company, or those simply released, many superstars choose to try their luck in AEW once they're free agents.

While Tony Khan has managed to carve out an impressive roster of talent that never worked for WWE, there's still a whole lot in his promotion. Double or Nothing 2022 is an example of that.

The upcoming pay-per-view has an incredible number of former WWE stars appearing in some way or another. There are as many as 20 on the show, all of whom enjoyed varying levels of success in the company.

On that note, here are six former WWE Superstars who will wrestle at AEW Double or Nothing 2022.

#6 Jeff Hardy will take on The Young Bucks alongside brother Matt

Jeff Hardy reunited with Matt earlier this year

One of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time, Jeff Hardy arrived in AEW earlier this year.

Reuniting with brother Matt, Jeff has competed primarily in the tag team division since his arrival. The Hardy Brothers will take on The Young Bucks in a match many fans consider a dream bout.

Despite the fact that the two teams have faced off in the past, the encounter at Double or Nothing will be their first meeting on a major stage.

Jeff had an impressive career in WWE, winning the WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship during his run, but is happy to be back alongside his brother now.

#5 Adam Cole will look to win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Adam Cole will face Samoa Joe in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final

Adam Cole will face off against fellow former NXT Champion Samoa Joe in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final.

Cole left WWE once his contract expired last summer and immediately debuted in AEW at the All Out pay-per-view in September 2021.

Having beaten Dax Harwood and Jeff Hardy along the way, the 32-year-old will be looking for the first ever men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner. Ring of Honor TV Champion Joe will stand in his way.

Cole has been on fire since arriving in the promotion, but recently failed in his quest to become the AEW World Champion and will rebuild his momentum if he were to win the tournament.

#4 Jon Moxley will team up with another former WWE Superstar

Almost three years to the day since he made his debut at the first ever AEW pay-per-view Double or Nothing 2019, Jon Moxley will once again feature on the show.

Moxley, who earned the adulation of WWE fans as Dean Ambrose, left the company in 2019. Having grown tired of the promotion, the now 36-year-old was eager to seek pastures new.

He showed up in AEW not long after and has been a huge success. Moxley will team up with another former WWE Superstar on the show as he, alongside Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kinston, Santana and Ortiz take on the Jericho Appreciation Society in the very first "Anarchy in the Arena" match.

#3 Bryan Danielson will also be in the "Anarchy in the Arena" match

Bryan Danielson will be in the "Anarchy in the Arena" match

Bryan Danielson made a huge wave when he chose to leave WWE after over a decade and join AEW last year.

The former WWE Champion looked set to remain with the company for life, but decided to leave and try his hand at Tony Khan's promotion.

Since his arrival, the 41-year-old has aligned with William Regal and form the Blackpool Combat Club with the Englishman, Moxley and Wheeler Yuta.

Danielson will stand alongside Moxley and co in the first ever "Anarchy in the Arena" match against the Jericho Appreciation Society. Fans aren't sure what to expect from the match yet, but one thing is for sure, Danielson is going to put on a hell of a show regardless.

#2 Chris Jericho will face Danielson and Moxley at Double or Nothing

After almost two decades as a WWE Superstar, Chris Jericho left the company in 2018. He joined AEW in 2019 and has been a major star in the promotion since.

The 51-year-old was the very first AEW World Champion and has been a focal point of the company throughout its three-year run.

Alongside his newly formed stable, the "Jericho Appreciation Society," The Influencer will face off against Danielson, Moxley, Kingston, Santana and Ortiz in the "Anarchy in the Arena" match.

The last two Double or Nothing pay-per-views have seen Jericho engage in a wild "Stadium Stampede" bout and if this latest inivative match can come close to how entertaining they were, fans are in for a treat.

#1 CM Punk will face Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship

CM Punk will face the AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page

CM Punk will face Hangman Adam Page in his first world title match in over eight years at Double or Nothing.

Punk returned to wrestling last year after a seven-year hiatus and has been a breath of fresh air in the promotion.

After an incredible rivalry with MJF, the 43-year-old now has his sights on the AEW World Championship. Hangman stands in his way, and the two will no doubt put on a classic to close the show.

Whether Punk emerges victorious or not, the notion of seeing him in a world title match after all this time will be enough for some fans.

