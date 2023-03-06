6 former WWE Superstars who could return if Cody Rhodes wins at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes left WWE in 2016 after playing the Stardust character for some time. Rhodes grew tired of his bookings and position in the company, even though he was seen giving his best every time he entered the squared circle.

After performing all over the world, Cody teamed up with The Young Bucks to do something special. This led to the creation of All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

The American Nightmare competed in AEW for some time before heading back to WWE at WrestleMania 38. His return was shocking for many fans, but it proved that everything is possible in the world of pro wrestling.

Following Cody Rhodes’ comeback, many superstars could return to the company following WrestleMania 39. Seeing how The American Nightmare has transformed from being a mid-carder to a main eventer, a few former superstars could be tempted to try their luck in WWE again.

In October 2022, Dave Meltzer reported that there are a few big names in AEW who are also looking for a way out of the company to return to WWE. Here's what Meltzer had to say after Triple H took over creative control:

"Looks like a few right now. I don't think a mass exodus but looks like a few want to go. Tony can legally keep them and not sure how everything will play out," Dave Meltzer tweeted.

With that in mind, check out the six former superstars who could return to WWE if Cody Rhodes wins at WrestleMania 39 and proves that there’s still a chance for many to return and make it big.

#6. Dustin Rhodes could join his brother Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes could see his brother return.

It’s no secret that Dustin Rhodes is the half-brother of WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. The two men worked together as part of the Goldust and Stardust gimmick and have been seen working together and against each other many times.

Dustin worked for WWE for several years and was one of the veterans of the company. However, he left to join his brother in AEW, where he still works today.

Cody has been looking to finish the story and win the world championships at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Fans have seen Dustin cheer on his brother on social media, and the two could reunite if The American Nightmare wins the title at WrestleMania 39.

He could return if his contract with AEW is over for a final run in the ring with the largest wrestling promotion. Fans could see the two brothers work together after Cody’s big win to take down The Bloodline. It would be great to see the duo in the same ring again.

#5-4. Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson, known as The Young Bucks, could join Cody Rhodes

The Young Bucks could join Cody Rhodes if he wins at WrestleMania 39.

The Young Bucks have been one of the finest tag teams in the world for several years. Matt and Nick Jackson have been working together for most of their careers, and both men are good friends with Cody Rhodes.

Matt and Nick have appeared for WWE in the past, but the brothers never made it big in the company. However, judging by their recent success outside the company, Triple H and his men will be looking for a way to bring them in again.

The Young Bucks recently updated their Twitter bio, stating that they have less than a year to go. Many fans believe that Matt and Nick were talking about their AEW contract. However, they deleted the statement soon after.

Dave Meltzer has also reported that the brothers could be offered a large amount of money by both AEW and WWE. This could see them go for a contract with the largest wrestling promotion in the world, especially if their friend Cody Rhodes wins big at WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes could team up with The Young Bucks in WWE to create one of the best factions in the company. Fans could see them go after The O.C., The Bloodline, and Imperium down the line.

#3-2. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR could return to the company

FTR could benefit under Triple H's leadership in WWE.

FTR has outperformed nearly all tag teams outside WWE. Known as The Revival during their time in the Stamford-based promotion, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood enjoyed varied levels of success.

FTR has been extremely successful since leaving the company and has made waves by winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship along with the ROH and IWGP Tag Team Championships in addition to the AAA Tag Team Championship.

Harwood recently took to Twitter to post a photo that he was soon forced to delete. In the photo, fans could see an envelope on the table with what looked like WWE’s logo. He quickly deleted the photo, but it got social media talking right away.

Wheeler and Harwood’s contract with AEW will come to an end in April 2023, and that could see them return to the company under Triple H’s leadership. The two men are good friends with many superstars, including Edge and Beth Phoenix.

Fans could see FTR return to the company following WrestleMania and potentially team up with Edge to take on The Judgment Day, Imperium, or The Bloodline.

#1. Kenny Omega would be a big draw in WWE

Will Kenny Omega finally return to the company?

Kenny Omega has been one of the biggest names outside of WWE for some time now. Omega tried his luck in the company back in 2005 but was released soon after and hasn’t made his return yet.

The Cleaner has been doing a phenomenal job in AEW and other promotions. He looks happy with what he’s doing in the wrestling world but could look to make some changes once his contract comes to an end.

Dave Meltzer has reported that Omega is one of the few men who could be offered a lot of money by both WWE and AEW once his contract comes to an end. This could see him decide in favor of the largest wrestling promotion in the world.

This could be especially true if he is offered a position in the company that is parallel to Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare’s win at WrestleMania could also motivate him to return to the company.

It would be good to see an international star like Kenny Omega work for his previous employer for some time. He has the talent and charisma to do a lot for the company and work with some new stars he has never faced before.

