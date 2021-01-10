6 incredible acts of kindness shown by WWE Superstars

Like other celebrities, WWE Superstars also use their influence to help the community. Several WWE Superstars have donated to charitable causes or helped raise funds for certain charities.

Sami Zayn is always working on collecting funds for Sami for Syria, a mobile clinic in Syria for those affected by issues in the country. Titus O’Neil, on the other hand, is known for working towards many charitable causes and for donating large sums to charity. O’Neil’s friend and former WWE Superstar Batista has also joined him in many charitable activities.

My brother @TitusOneilWWE gave $127,500 to charities on this #GivingTuesday. I’m donating to @BFFTampa so they can do even more good. For every dollar donated today, I will match up to $10k! Donate here:👇🏾 https://t.co/tNdVDanD5z pic.twitter.com/jXDrqCyJtT — Vice President Drax (@DaveBautista) December 1, 2020

Little acts of kindness can help make a person’s day, and that’s something many WWE Superstars work towards. John Cena has granted the highest number of wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation for WWE, along with many other Superstars.

In this article, let’s look at some incredible acts of kindness shown by WWE Superstars in recent years that have helped make the fans a little happier.

#6 WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns surprised his fan after opting out of WrestleMania 36

The COVID-19 pandemic made life much more difficult for many people. WWE Superstars were affected by the pandemic as well and some of them decided to take a step back from the ring to be with their families. Roman Reigns was one of those Superstars who put his health and family first, deciding to pull out of the ring at an early stage.

However, Reigns’ decision to pull out of WrestleMania 36 left a few of his fans disheartened. The Big Dog decided to reach out to one particular fan who’d purchased tickets to watch Reigns live at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

15-year-old Anthony Primavera, one of Reigns’ biggest fans from South Florida, was one of those who were left shattered after the Superstar pulled out, and the show was held behind closed doors. Anthony is a kidney disease patient who undergoes regular dialysis at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

The hospital decided to reach out to The Big Dog and plan something special for Anthony. In an incredible act of kindness, Reigns made Anthony’s dream come true by video calling him and wishing his fan well.

While the Superstar took time off to be with his family, he did not forget the fans that helped him reach the top. Even during a hiatus, Reigns decided to stay in touch with his diehard fans.