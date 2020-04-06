6 Major Surprises that can happen on the RAW after WrestleMania 36 - Drew McIntyre's first challenger revealed, WWE star stripped of title?

Could we see a big surprise return on this week's show?

A new era has begun with a brand new WWE Champion. Who's his first opponent?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Drew McIntyre is your brand new WWE Champion, dearest reader!

Irrespective of what is happening in the world, time rolls on and seasons change, oblivious to all human behavior. In much the same manner, even though the world is on lockdown mode, WWE will continue to put on shows of the highest standard every single week.

So, what could potentially happen on the RAW after WrestleMania? Usually, it would be one of the most awaited shows of the year, with an audience that is incredibly vocal and immensely enthused about the proceedings.

It does not mean that WWE should pull any punches. And yes, this is why the show should be filled with surprises galore to whet the appetite of wrestling fans around the globe.

Let's look at six surprises that may happen on the RAW after WrestleMania 36, shall we?

#6 Drew McIntyre is confronted by Seth Rollins

You simply cannot rest when you become the WWE Champion because there is a target on your back and a host of challengers waiting in the wings to take you down. Seth Rollins may be the first person to step up to Drew McIntyre to invite him into his fold. And when McIntyre turns down the offer, Rollins could go on to challenge him for his title.

The truth of the matter is that if McIntyre battles people lower down in the roster like Erick Rowan or even Angel Garza, he may lose a lot of the momentum that he currently possesses. He needs to take on someone like Seth Rollins and defeat him in a grand way to remind the world that he did indeed, slay The Beast Incarnate.

The only other challenger in the same league is Randy Orton but he may be better off challenging Drew McIntyre at a later date, in my opinion.

1 / 6 NEXT