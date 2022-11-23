6 Major WWE match finishes that went horribly wrong

WWE and professional wrestling involve highly choreographed sequences with two or more competitors. It's up to the superstars to execute well-timed moves to produce the best possible output.

WWE has booked itself into a corner many times in the past, driving the audience to turn on what is happening in the ring. In some cases, however, things simply go out of hand while the performance is ongoing, which creates a spontaneous and memorable moment.

Sometimes, the scripted finish to a match is botched to the extent that these moments stand out as horribly gone wrong, often revisited to talk about in subsequent years.

The list below contains five moments during the end of a match that went off-script.

#6. The Royal Rumble match in 2005 featuring Batista and John Cena

Batista won the 2005 Royal Rumble match

The closing moments of the 2005 Royal Rumble match saw Batista attempt his finisher, the Batista Bomb, on John Cena but wound up eliminating both men. If one looks closely at the replay, it's Batista's legs that hit the floor a split second before Cena's, but the former was booked to win the match.

This brought out Vince McMahon to the ring, who tore both his quads while doing the entrance, resulting in him sitting on the edge of the ring while ordering the match to restart. The situation was a colossal mess, but WWE somehow managed to work their way out of it on a reasonable note.

The match officially restarted, and this time, the finish went as planned, with Batista tossing Cena over the top rope following his signature move, the Spinebuster.

#5. Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles for the United States Championship at WWE Battleground 2017

The feud between Styles and Owens in 2017 left a lot to be desired.

When the finish looks so awkward and the botch obvious, it kills every bit of momentum that the match has built. AJ Styles and Kevin Owens are two of the best performers in the business, and yet the two wrestlers were embroiled in an underwhelming feud in 2017.

Their match at WWE Battleground was arguably the worst of their series. The finish came when the challenger reversed a submission into a pinfall. Despite the plan being for the champion to kick out, referee Brian Nguyen counted to three as his shoulders were on the mat, leaving Styles frustrated.

#4. Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania XIX

Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle is one of the best WrestleMania main events of all time.

Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle fought tooth and nail in a match that was different to the casual viewer at the time. In retrospect, it was a wonderfully executed match with a finish that had to be improvised.

Brock Lesnar's disastrous Shooting Star Press, causing him to land on his head, almost ruined the match. What was even worse was how alarming the botch looked, almost breaking Lesnar's neck.

Angle has spoken about this match many times over the years. During an interview with CBS sports, he recalled the finish to the match and how he had to wake up The Beast Incarnate.

"I had to basically wake him up and get him moving and see if he was OK and make sure that he could complete the move. It was very stressful. Those 15 seconds were one of the most stressful situations that I've ever been in. But Brock being the beast that he is followed through, hit the F-5 and he won the world championship."

Despite a horrible few minutes, the two managed to work out the outcome of the match as planned.

#3. Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match at Royal Rumble 2021

The Tribal Chief and The Prizefighter are no strangers to quality matches. The Last Man Standing bout between them was no different. It was going exceptionally well until the anti-climactic closing moments.

Kevin Owens handcuffed Roman Reigns to an in-ring set. The latter knocked out the referee, preventing him from counting. This resulted in another official coming out to make the count. After calling five, he awkwardly stopped counting as Paul Heyman struggled with the lock.

This was followed by a long pause before Reigns was finally uncuffed and got on his feet at seven when the count resumed.

The finish was obviously not intended, and WWE didn't bother to explain whether the ref was in on it. The match is remembered today for the hard-hitting performances from both men, with a finish that sucked the intensity out of the contest.

#2. Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair in a Winner Takes All match at WrestleMania 35

The trio of Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair worked hard to put on an engaging match that lasted 21 minutes and 30 seconds. However, the notoriously botched finish is remembered more than the match and the crowd-favorite result itself.

The original plan was to have Lynch submit Charlotte Flair to win both titles and, in turn, protect Rousey from defeat. Instead, the latter was handed her first pinfall in WWE. It is believed that Lynch did not let go in time, and the referee involved in the match counted to three without stopping.

One of the biggest history-making moments in WrestleMania was perhaps overshadowed by the botched finish. However, Lynch established herself as the top star of the company and took away both RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles.

#1. The Undertaker vs. Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown 2019

The Undertaker and Bill Goldberg in Jeddah

Here's a match fans didn't know they wanted, but when WWE officially announced it, for obvious reasons, it was the most anticipated bout on the card.

Despite The Undertaker and Goldberg being past their prime, the WWE Universe was familiar with the two wrestlers as still being able to pull off decent performances.

Unfortunately, what happened in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was alarming and put a blemish on both legends' reputations as in-ring performers.

After being busted open running into a turnbuckle post, Goldberg attempted a botched Jackhammer on The Phenom. The latter spoke about this spot, what they did and how it could have ended his career.

Goldberg later acknowledged it as a low point for both their careers. The match ultimately finished after a weakly executed Chokeslam by Taker, followed by a pinfall victory.

Got any other WWE matches in mind wherein the finish went horribly wrong? Let us know in the comments section below.

