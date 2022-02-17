6 Male WWE stars who slid down the card after losing major titles

The primary goal for any WWE star is to win as many major championships as possible. The likes of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, the Rock, Triple H, and John Cena have won numerous titles during their WWE careers.

Edge, Trish Stratus, Lita, and Randy Orton have also enjoyed multiple runs with major belts. However, for every Cena, Austin, or Stratus, there are several stars with only one major run in their careers.

Thanks to Money in the Bank, the Miz had his two runs as Champion. Many cowardly actions marred his reign. He was an ancillary piece in the feud between Cena and the Rock, and he beat Cena at WrestleMania.

His second win was more recent but lasted less than a month. The Miz cashed in his briefcase on Drew McIntyre but was easily defeated by Bobby Lashley later on. Miz has been a consistent presence in mid-card throughout his career.

Likewise, several active stars have had at least one big title win, and that has been it. They then slipped back down to the mid-card.

#6 on our list of male performers who have fallen down the card after a big title win: Jinder Mahal had a shock win over Randy Orton for the WWE title.

When Mahal beat Randy Orton for the WWE title at Backlash 2017, it was one of the biggest upsets in history. The former was primarily a mid-card performer best known for his work alongside the Great Khali. His other claim to fame was as a member of 3MB.

AJ Styles ended his run with the belt right before Survivor Series 2017. If Mahal were still the WWE Champion, he would have faced Brock Lesnar at the event. After that title victory, Mahal won the US Championship but didn't enter the main event scene again.

Most of Mahal's acts have utilized backup stars and lackeys. The Singh Brothers assisted in his run as Champion. When he returned from an injury, he was flanked by Shanky and Rinku.

After the 2021 Draft, only Shanky remained by Mahal's side. Mahal might only have one major title run to his credit unless his in-ring skills and storylines improve dramatically.

