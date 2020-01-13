WWE Royal Rumble 2020: 6 Matches that could happen at the Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble will set the stage for the Road to WrestleMania.

The 2020 Royal Rumble is two weeks away. The likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Ricochet and Charlotte Flair have been among the first names entered into the battle royale. Several more names will be randomly announced either via Twitter or by the stars themselves on TV.

In addition to the male and female Rumble matches, only a few other contests have been revealed for the PPV. Becky Lynch challenged Asuka to a match at the show. Lynch claimed that the Empress of Tomorrow was the only woman she hasn't beaten and that it eats at her. It will also mark the second year in a row that the two talents will face off for a title at the event, as Asuka defeated Becky to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship last year.

A Universal Championship match between the Fiend Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan has also been made official for January 26th. It has furthered the storyline between the two men that has taken place over the last few months. Roman Reigns and King Corbin will also be having another singles match before they enter the over-the-top-rope melee.

Which other matches will fill out the card? Including the two Rumble matches, last year's event featured 10 total bouts between the pre-show and the main card. There are several storylines that could feasibly lead to a match on the pay-per-view. Here are 6 matches that we may see at the Royal Rumble event this year.

#6 Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Braun Strowman

Strowman pinned the Champ on SmackDown.

Braun Strowman has been pursuing Shinsuke Nakamura and the Intercontinental Championship for about a month. He's allied with the New Day against Sami Zayn, Cesaro, and the IC Champion, and has also taken on the trio by himself at other times.

Nakamura has held the title since the summer, so his time with the belt may be coming to a close. Strowman has long been one of the more popular stars on the roster but does not have any singles titles to show for it. After many stop-start pushes towards the Universal Championship, this might finally be the time for the Monster Among Men to claim a title.

Strowman is also always a huge favorite in the Rumble matches due to his sheer size, but how often do the traditional "big men" actually win? While he still may enter the Royal Rumble, he definitely has a ton of potential to win the Intercontinental Title on the 26th if given the opportunity. The Monster Among Men has already pinned the Intercontinental Champion, so the match is happening sooner or later.

