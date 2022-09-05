'Grand Slam' opportunity, a beastly rivalry renewed? - 6 opponents for RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley following WWE Clash at the Castle

RAW Superstar and the United States Champion Bobby Lashley missed out on performing at WWE Clash at the Castle. It was the only individual title not defended in front of 65000+ fans in Cardiff, Wales.

Yet, the All Mighty has had dominant displays on RAW to retain the gold, crushing numerous superstars since his title win at Money in the Bank, including The Miz and AJ Styles.

In this list, we will take a look at six opponents for Bobby Lashley after Clash at the Castle.

#6. WWE Money in the Bank 2022 winner - Austin Theory

The former United States Champion is bent on dethroning Bobby Lashley after his title loss at Money in the Bank. His goal of reclaiming the gold as well as becoming a world champion may not come to an end anytime soon.

Austin Theory is vying for the All Mighty’s throne on both RAW and WWE Live Events. Yet, his struggles have always come to a disappointing end. Bobby Lashley dominated his rival with an impressive winning streak against him.

WWE could continue using Theory to lift the babyface, now that the U.S. Title matches have become a staple for non-premium events.

#5. AJ Styles

The latest addition to the Lashley-Theory feud is a threat to the All Mighty’s reign since the beginning of the previous month. AJ Styles has been one of the most iconic US Title holders in history, having won the title thrice in his career.

WWE could book The Phenomenal One for Extreme Rules against Bobby Lashley. They have delivered multiple exciting matches in recent weeks and may surpass those with a no disqualification bout.

AJ Styles having a brief reign with the United States Championship before his retirement will be a dream send-off for the two-time world champion.

#4. Dexter Lumis

Derailing AJ Styles from his goals could be Dexter Lumis. The newcomer on RAW is haunting The Phenomenal One with his ambushes and mind games, hinting at a feud in the future.

However, there is another possibility. Dexter might be picking off opponents for Bobby Lashley’s title. He has already made a statement by kidnapping The Miz on live television. Theory and Ciampa are the next superstars staring down the barrel.

Dexter Lumis could force WWE to put him in title fights on RAW. His kayfabe incarceration is just a build-up to more ambushes and controversies in the future, which could ultimately result in a rivalry with Lashley.

#3. Johnny Gargano

Toronto's hometown hero returned to WWE in the August 22 edition of RAW. He started his babyface run by flattening Theory, garnering a loud pop from the audience.

Being a former NXT champion, fans have a lot of expectations for Johnny Gargano. The leader of The Way has unmatched athleticism and charisma, which has been refined by constant title bouts. WWE could unleash more of his potential by pitting him against Bobby Lashley on RAW.

The All Heart could impress the company during his feud with The All Mighty, earning the United States Championship in the process.

#2. Braun Strowman is appearing on the RAW after Clash at the Castle

The "monster" to look out for in the upcoming RAW show is Braun Strowman. Reports by PWInsider indicate that the former member of the Wyatt Family is scheduled to return.

If that's the case, the company could renew the rivalry between Strowman and Lashley. Their Last Man Standing Match at Extreme Rules 2019 was a spectacle that could be recreated in the upcoming event.

The United States Championship has alluded to Braun Strowman in his career span of six years. An eventual victory will crown him the title of Grand Slam Champion.

#1. Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar

According to the latest reports, Brock Lesnar is supposedly returning to fight Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. This will be his first appearance since his defeat at SummerSlam.

WWE could develop a rivalry between Lesnar and Lashley in the upcoming RAW shows instead of waiting until November. The inclusions could develop layers to the feud, also enhancing the build-up to the potential Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley showdown at Crown Jewel.

