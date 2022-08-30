WWE Live Event Roundup: Rivalry renewed with the Usos, Triple-threat set for Clash at the Castle, a challenger gets negated?

WWE Live Events is the perfect platform for the company to experiment with their match-ups and storylines. Their success can be gauged by the audience's live reaction.

The latest Saturday Night Live event took place in Springfield, Massachusetts, while the company was in Manchester, New Hampshire, for the Sunday Stunner event. Top superstars like Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Asuka were in action on both days, delivering exciting matches for the fans.

The company even hinted of a rivalry or a future match-up between superstars that aren't booked for Clash at the Castle as of now.

In this list, we will look at six moments from the WWE Live Event this past week.

#6. Stunner on a Sunday

The Alpha Academy was at it again on Sunday, disrespecting the New Hampshire crowd during a promo. Former tag team champion Chad Gable even issued an open challenge.

This was accepted by Kevin Owens. Making his way to the ring amidst a thunderous ovation, The Prizefighter delivered a Stunner to both Gable and Otis, leaving both men flat in the middle of the ring.

Although Owens was bashed at WrestleMania by The Texas Rattlesnake, it is safe to say that he is still carrying the legacy of Stone Cold Steve Austin by delivering classic Stunners to the bad guys.

#5. Bobby Lashley continues his winning streak

The All Mighty has reigned supreme over both his opponents in recent Live Events. Former United States Champions AJ Styles and Theory still need to "push" harder to get their hands on gold.

While the match is yet to be announced, it is highly likely that a Triple Threat match for the United States Title is in the works for a future event.

A returning Dexter Lumis could have a significant impact on the outcome. Targeting The Phenomenal One, he may force WWE to press the trigger on their feud.

#4. The Usos play antagonists to former WWE rivals

In the recently-concluded Live Events, The Usos have been up against their former rivals, The Street Profits.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are giving their best day-in and day-out to dethrone Jimmy and Jey Uso. However, they have been falling short in their mission. A similar scenario took place in the past week's house shows.

Clash at the Castle is yet to feature a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. With the Live Event build-up, it's possible that WWE is plotting a rematch between The Usos and The Street Profits at the upcoming event.

#3. Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeat Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are to be tested on the grand stage of a WWE Premium at Clash at the Castle. Although SKY defeated Asuka after a hard-fought battle on Saturday, they lost the momentum on the very next day.

Two stalwarts of Bianca Belair's team, Asuka and Alexa Bliss, pulled off a major victory over Bayley's teammates. The EST of WWE also arrived to congratulate Bliss and Asuka after their match.

The babyfaces triumphing over the heels could be a hint of the proceedings that are set to unfold in Cardiff.

#2. Riddle slams Seth Rollins through a table in both Live Events

Sunday Stunner's main event featured Riddle and Seth Rollins face off in a Manchester Street Fight. After some classic back-and-forth between the arch-rivals, The Original Bro drove Rollins through a table and sealed the bout by planting an RKO for a three count.

A similar pattern occurred on Saturday's event in Springfield, Massachusetts. Riddle powerbombed Rollins, crashing him through a table before delivering a RKO.

The Visionary has been put through tables a lot lately. It looks like WWE is hinting at a Tables Match at Extreme Rules later this year, a showdown that might see a perfect end to their brutal rivalry.

#1. Drew McIntyre battles through yet another brutal attack

The challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title has been on the receiving end of ambushes by The Bloodline. Starting off from where they left off on SmackDown, the heelish trio assaulted Drew McIntyre before his tag team match at Sunday Stunner.

Although The Brawling Brutes announced that The New Day is bereft of their partner, The Scottish Warrior returned to boot his opponents. He sealed the victory for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods by delivering Claymores to Ridge Holland.

After the match, The Scottish Warrior even shook a leg with Kingston and Woods on the entrance ramp. This brought back memories of when he had a brief team-up with the duo as a replacement for the injured Big E.

What did you make of the developments in the recent live events? Let us know in the comments section below.

