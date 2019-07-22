6 Potential feuds for Roman Reigns heading into SummerSlam 2019

Navianah Anderson FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 535 // 22 Jul 2019, 03:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns

The opinions are that of the writer alone and do not necessarily reflect Sportskeeda's views.

Roman Reigns' feud with Shane McMahon came to an end this past Sunday at Extreme Rules when he teamed with The Undertaker to beat the son of the WWE Chairman and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred tag team match. With McMahon out of the picture, Reigns will be looking for a new opponent at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns lost the 10-man Battle Royal on RAW this week and was given the following night off on SmackDown, after being fined by Shane McMahon for what he said to him during the 'Town Hall' segment.

However, The Big Dog worked a dark match against Drew McIntyre after 205 Live went off the air, which he won. Unlike the past couple of years, Reigns' direction for SummerSlam is pretty unclear this year.

So without further ado, let's take a look at six possible opponents for Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2019.

#6 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre At RAW

Drew McIntyre facing Roman Reigns once again sounds like an awkward choice, but it's not impossible. Reigns may be done with Shane-O-Mac, but McIntyre would still want to settle his score with Reigns in a one-on-one match.

'The Big Dog' has already defeated him clean at WrestleMania 35.

Advertisement

The two have been going back and forth over the past couple of months, with The Big Dog having the upper hand, having two wins over McIntyre.

The Undertaker is rumored to be facing Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam, but if the match doesn't happen because of some reason, WWE may go for the final chapter between Reigns and McIntyre at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'. McIntyre will be desperate for a win after losing to Cedric Alexander last week.

Moreover, Reigns faced the Scottish Psychopath in a dark match after 205 Live this week, which may be a hint that the two aren't done just yet.

1 / 6 NEXT