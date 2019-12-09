6 rumors about WWE Superstar releases: Backstage reaction, reason, future wrestlers to be let go, and more

Luke Harper was one of the four Superstars released by Vince McMahon's WWE

WWE created a lot of buzz among the internet wrestling community this weekend when they released four Superstars - Luke Harper, Sin Cara, and Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension.

Harper and Sin Cara had both requested for their release from their WWE contracts earlier this year, and they have now been granted it. Following the release of the four Superstars, WWE could let go of a few more Superstars who have not been used on WWE television lately, and those that are unhappy.

Let's take a deeper look at the rumors surrounding these releases and more in this article:

#1 WWE Superstars' reaction to latest releases

There have been quite a few Superstars who have asked for their release from WWE over the last few months, with two of the most prominent being Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson of The Revival.

There have been rumblings about them being unhappy and asking for their release, but it seems that WWE are in no mood to let them leave, and they could probably see out their contract in the promotion.

Fightful Select spoke to a talent backstage on the current situation with The Revival and this is what they had to say:

"It's either a coincidence or next level f--king with The Revival that a bunch of people get granted their releases, but they can't release them because they have a title match on next weekend's show."

According to the report, WWE Superstars are happy for the four Superstars who got released.

The match that is being referred to is for the SmackDown Tag Team titles as The Revival face off against The New Day on the TLC go-home show of SmackDown, after earning that opportunity on last week's episode.

The duo's contracts with WWE are set to expire next year in April, which could be when they eventually leave WWE.

