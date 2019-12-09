Recently released WWE Superstar “nervous about change” following departure (Exclusive)

Gary Cassidy Exclusive 09 Dec 2019

Sin Cara, Luke Harper, and The Ascension have all been released

Over the last few hours, four WWE Superstars have been released from their contracts - with Sin Cara, Luke Harper and Konnor & Viktor of The Ascension all officially leaving the company.

The official confirmation came via WWE.com.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Jonathan Huber (Luke Harper), Sin Cara and Ryan Parmeter (Konnor) and Eric Thompson (Viktor) of The Ascension. WWE wishes them all the best in their future endeavors.

I caught up with one of the Superstars - who shall remain anonymous - just moments after their release was confirmed.

The unnamed talent would tell me, "It's been a long venture with A LOT of stories", before also revealing that it was also "all happening so fast" with regards to their actual release being confirmed.

They'd continue, "You're always nervous about change in any aspects of life," before stating that they would be "forever grateful" for what they'd achieved in WWE.

The tone of our chat was a positive one, and it was heartwarming how excited the talent seemed regarding their new opportunity that had suddenly been presented in the form of life and a career outside of WWE.

Not gonna say names, but just had a great chat with one of the talents released tonight.



They said it was “a long venture with A LOT of stories” and they’re “nervous about change“ - but it’s amazing how excited they seemed about the opportunity that life outside of WWE presents. — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) December 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Fightful have revealed that they've spoken with several current WWE employees to garner the backstage reaction to the four releases via Fightful Select, confirming that the reaction was one of positivity, with people being "relieved" for all four talents and one person on the WWE roster expressing "happiness" for them. It was also noted that Fightful had reached out to two talents for comment, but received no reply as yet.

It has also been revealed that Sin Cara rejected a move within WWE before his release, and Zack Ryder has also sent a heartfelt message to the four released Superstars.