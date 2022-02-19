6 shockers WWE could pull off at Elimination Chamber 2022

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 will air from the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

It will be the first of two large-scale annual events WWE holds in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia every year and the first-ever Elimination Chamber event there.

Eight matches have been announced for the main card of the show. It will feature two Elimination Chamber matches and appearances from legends like Goldberg and Lita in top title matches.

The premium live event will be the last major stop on the road to WrestleMania 38, so it will play a significant role in what the Show Of Shows will look like this year.

WWE probably has some surprises planned for fans to hype them up for WrestleMania season, something they were unable to do at the Royal Rumble last month.

So without further ado, let's take a look at six shockers WWE could pull off at Elimination Chamber today.

#6 In our list of shockers WWE could pull off at Elimination Chamber: Roman Reigns' Universal Championship reign ends

Roman Reigns will put his Universal Championship on the line against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg in their first-ever encounter at Elimination Chamber.

While the odds are in The Tribal Chief's favor today, WWE could shock fans and have them witness Goldberg end another major title reign at a Saudi event just before WrestleMania.

Back in 2020, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt lost his Universal Championship to Goldberg at the Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia just before WrestleMania 36.

If WWE has something like that planned, they may protect Reigns by having the match end in an unclean way.

One way to do so would be to have Brock Lesnar interfere in the match and cost Reigns the title. This would also make sense, as The Beast Incarnate wants to avenge Reigns costing him the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble last month.

