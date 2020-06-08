6 Superstars who want to return to WWE and their rumored opponent

A Hall of Famer who last wrestled in WWE in 2006 wants a match with Vince McMahon; another wants to face Undertaker.

These Superstars want to return to WWE to have a few dream matches!

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Vince McMahon and The Undertaker

WWE has seen numerous Superstars come in and out of the promotion over the years. But the limited number of opportunities means that not all of them can be in the company at the same time. Some Superstars may no longer have the star power or may have fallen out of favor with the company's management.

Time heals relationships and these veteran Superstars could get an opportunity to return to the company for maybe one more match.

Let's take a look at 6 Superstars who want a WWE return for one more match and their rumoured opponent:

#6 Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon

A few years ago, Hulk Hogan was not in the good books of WWE as he was removed due to racist comments that he made. But the legend made a return to WWE in 2018 and was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Hogan hasn't wrestled in the WWE, though, with his last match in pro wrestling coming way back in 2012, while his last WWE match came back in 2006. The Hall of Famer revealed last year that he wants to have one last match in WWE and revealed a surprising opponent that he would like to face in WWE.

"Yeah, I've been talking to Vince McMahon. History is very important to me. I've had a very long career, and part of my career was with a very, very small company and a very gracious lady named Dixie Carter at TNA. I actually had my last match there. That's hard for me to live with. I want my last match to be in the WWE. I'm going to have one little teeny surgery on my back, it'll take me a couple of months to recover, but I've got my eyes focused on WrestleMania. The one I'd love to get in the ring with, if I only had one person? It would be Vince McMahon."

1 / 6 NEXT